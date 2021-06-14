Restoring heart health over time reduces the risk of subsequent cardiovascular disease





Maintaining cardiovascular health in adolescence is one of the best ways to reduce the risk of an early heart attack or stroke, according to a new study published today in the American Heart Association’s flagship journal. circulation.. Although the number of premature deaths from cardiovascular disease is increasing in many countries, including the United States, there is a wealth of information on how to maintain good heart health after middle age to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. Although available, there are few data on cardiovascular health in younger age. Most people lose their ideal cardiovascular health before middle age, but few young people have imminent health concerns, and many usually get medical care until they approach middle age. I will not receive it. Poor heart health in young adults has been shown to be associated with early cardiovascular disease, so strategies are needed to maintain or restore heart health in this population. “ Hyeon Chang Kim, MD, Ph.D. Research lead author and professor of preventive medicine at Yonsei University School of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea Kim and colleagues use the Korea National Health Insurance Service, a database of national health insurance companies, to analyze information collected from more than 3.5 million adults who completed routine health insurance in 2003 and 2004. Did. Patients were between 20 and 39 years of age at the time of the first study, with 65.5% of study participants being male. Participants were categorized according to their ideal cardiovascular health (CVH) score based on the American Heart Association’s Life’s Simple 7® metric. Patients received a “1 point” for their Cardiovascular Health (CVH) score for each of the following Life’s Simple 7 measurements: properly maintained blood pressure, low total cholesterol, and acceptable blood glucose. Values, active lifestyle, healthy weight, smoking cessation. Note: Healthy nutrition and diet, the final measurements of Life’s Simple 7, were not included in this analysis because no dietary information was collected from participants in this database. To define the outcome, researchers evaluated the total number of initial hospitalizations or deaths from a heart attack, stroke, or heart failure by December 31, 2019. Researchers have discovered the following: The incidence of early (<55 years) cardiovascular events was highest in patients with a CVH score of 0.

A 1 point higher CVH score reduced the risk of heart attack by 42%, heart failure by 30%, cardiovascular death by 25%, and stroke by 24%.

People with improved CVH scores over time had a lower risk of hospitalization and death from heart attack, stroke, and heart failure, but those who started with a high CVH score and maintained it eventually had a heart attack or He had the lowest chance of hospitalization or death from a heart attack. Stroke during the study period.

Timely and consistent monitoring of the heart health of young adults is important to prevent early onset of heart disease and reduce the risk of cardiovascular events. Since the data were from regular health examinations, the findings may be limited and therefore may not be as robust as the data collected primarily for a particular study. The study also lacked data on participants’ dietary patterns, so the researchers modified their CVH score indicators to exclude diets. In addition, because the participants in this study are Korean ancestors, the results may not be generalized to people of other diverse races or ethnic groups. Source: American Heart Association Journal reference: Lee, H., Et al. (2021) Relationship between ideal cardiovascular health and changes in cardiovascular events in young adulthood: a national cohort study. circulation. doi.org/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.054212..

