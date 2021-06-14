Health
How confident is the Delta variant the last mutation ?; ITV News
Scientists are almost in agreement.The government had no choice but to choose Postponed opening schedule on June 21st..
There is ample evidence that is the cause. Variant of Delta Covid, Cases will surge in the coming weeks. There is not enough evidence that vaccines reduce hospitalizations and deaths.
According to polls, most of us are faced with the facts around us. Mutant virus Reluctantly accept late arrival. But, as is often recalled, how reassuring is this last if the virus is constantly mutating?
How much can the Delta variant delay the “free day”? Ask here:
When SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid, first appeared, many scientists confidently predicted that it would not mutate so quickly. The family of SARS viruses to which it belongs has a very large genome containing many genetic directives.
The longer the genome, the more likely it is to mutate. To prevent this, the SARS virus has a special “calibration” feature that corrects mutations.
Disease scientists were worried when SARS-1 emerged in 2003 and its closely related MERS emerged in 2012. Both caused serious illness, but were not easily transmitted.
However, despite thousands of cases, the virus showed little evidence of mutation, and if it did, it could have caused a pandemic much earlier than that caused by Covid. There is.
Scientists expected that the same might apply to SARS-CoV-2.
In fact, it wasn’t until months after the current pandemic that the concrete evidence of SARS-CoV-2 changed altogether.
It is now known that a mutation called D614G has given some benefit to the virus and spurred its spread throughout Europe last year.
Then came the Alpha variant (formerly known as the B.1.17 or “Kent” variant). It was 50% more contagious than the original strain. And now, just six months later, the Delta (formerly known as the “Indian” variant) has arrived.
It is about 60% more contagious than Alpha. It is currently the dominant stock in the UK.
The idea that Covid evolves rapidly, becomes more infectious, and becomes (slightly) deadly has proved completely wrong.
“Of course, the virus tries to optimize itself,” said Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientist of the government. Taught me recently..
“I think the coronavirus is going faster than people thought it would do this, so it’s definitely happening a little more than people thought.”
If so, when will it stop? Well, the virus is much easier to spread than the current Delta variants.
For example, the measles virus is probably three to four times more infectious than Covid.
However, that doesn’t always happen.
Mutations can give the virus an advantage (for example, infectivity) in one respect, but a disadvantage (perhaps its ability to withstand cold weather) in another. Such trade-offs ultimately limit the overall “fitness” of a particular stock.
However, even if the virus reaches some optimal fitness in some circumstances, it will continue to evolve as the environment changes. Vaccination is the best example of this and is currently the most appropriate example.
Currently, the virus is under pressure to survive in a vaccinated environment. Mutations that help dodge vaccine antibodies have great advantages.
That is what our surveillance activities are currently focusing on detection. It is also the reason for planning booster vaccinations, which may be a new version optimized for new varieties.
The only thing that can slow down the process is to prevent infection, except for a “universal vaccine” that is effective against all variants.
Two doses of the vaccine are still more than 80% effective against the Delta variant, so the sooner everyone is vaccinated, the lower the level of infection and the less chance of Covid mutating. ..
The longer the vaccination program lasts, the slower people get vaccinated and the more chances the virus has to find a way to avoid jabs.
Apart from the last effort to keep people out of the hospital in the third wave of infection, this is another reason why public health authorities are promoting the fastest and most widespread rollout of vaccines. This is a great opportunity to slow down the evolution of Covid.For a year or so, the virus has evolved to become more infectious due to the lack of vaccines.
Vaccination is now increasing the number of people with antibodies, especially in the United Kingdom, the United States, and parts of Europe.
