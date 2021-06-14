Touchless technology for early detection of eye diseases





Credit: CC0 public domain

Non-contact laser imaging systems can help physicians diagnose and treat eye diseases that cause blindness much earlier than they do today. Developed by engineering researchers at the University of Waterloo, this new technology is designed to detect major signs of blindness that are invisible until it’s too late in the blood and tissues of the retina. With the current test method, the following diseases Age-related macular degeneration, Diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma are asymptomatic in the early stages, but are usually diagnosed only when vision is irreversibly affected. “We are optimistic about our technology by providing functional details of the eye. Oxygen saturation And oxygen metabolism may play an important role in Early diagnosis And it’s the management of these dazzling illnesses, “said Parsin Haji Reza, director of PhotoMedicine Labs in Waterloo. The patented technology at the core of the new system is known as Photoacoustic Remote Sensing (PARS). Use a multicolor laser to create images almost instantly without touching human tissue. When used on the eye, a non-invasive, non-contact approach significantly improves both patient comfort and test result accuracy. This technique has also been applied by Haji Reza and researchers in his lab to provide microscopic analysis of breast, gastrointestinal, skin, and other cancerous tissues. real time Imaging to guide the surgeon during removal of a brain tumor. “PARS could exceed the current gold standard in ophthalmic imaging,” said Dr. Richard Weinstein, an ophthalmologist and co-founder of the Ocular Health Center. “We were the first in the medical field to diagnose and treat ophthalmology, not just in ophthalmology. disease It can be done before structural changes and loss of function. “ Haji Reza, a professor of systems design engineering and co-founder of startup illumiSonics, said researchers are working with multiple ophthalmologists and want to start clinical trials within two years. .. A paper on the study of functional and structural ophthalmic imaging using non-contact multimodal photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy and optical coherence tomography has been published in the journal. Science report.. The research team includes graduate students Zofre Hoseinai, Nicholas Pellegrino, Leila Cariri and Lyasat Mukangalieva, and research assistant Nima Abbasi. New Imaging Technology May “Revolutionize” Cancer Surgery For more information:

Zohreh Hosseinaee et al, Functional and Structural Ophthalmic Imaging Using Non-Contact Multimodal Photoacoustic Remote Sensing Microscope and Optical Coherence Tomography, Science report (2021). Zohreh Hosseinaee et al, Functional and Structural Ophthalmic Imaging Using Non-Contact Multimodal Photoacoustic Remote Sensing Microscope and Optical Coherence Tomography,(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41598-021-90776-5 Provided by

University of Waterloo





