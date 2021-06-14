Health
New therapeutic target candidates for Alzheimer’s disease
Like amyloid plaques, the genetic variant APOE4 has long been associated with Alzheimer’s disease, but little is known about the role this gene plays in the course of the disease.
New research published in Natural aging Not only does it reveal how this gene causes a range of conditions that contribute to Alzheimer’s disease, but it also suggests new therapeutic targets that may help people who carry the APOE4 gene in the early and late stages of the disease. Researchers at the Keck School of Medicine at USC have discovered that APOE4 is associated with the activation of inflammatory proteins that cause the destruction of the blood-brain barrier that protects the brain.
This study is based on a recent USC study that revealed that APOE4 causes leakage at the human blood-brain barrier. Blood flow It invades the brain, damages brain cells and destroys cognitive function. This process causes memory loss in the patient, whether or not the patient’s brain shows signs of amyloid-β. Amyloid β is a sticky plaque peptide that is thought to be characteristic of the disease.
The latest findings also suggest new treatments to delay or prevent Alzheimer’s disease-related cognitive decline in patients with the APOE4 gene, regardless of the pathology of amyloid-β.
“We are further focusing on therapeutic targets Blood vessels This can provide innovative treatments for people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, both in the early and late stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Current findings in a mouse model may be particularly promising for the treatment of end-stage diseases with advanced amyloid β lesions, “said Belislav, director of the Zirka Neurogenetic Institute at the Keck School of Medicine at the USC. Zurokovich, MD, said.
Role of APOE4, pericytes, cyclophilin A in Alzheimer’s disease
APOE4 has been shown to accelerate the destruction of the blood-brain barrier by damaging the pericytes, a layer of cells that strengthen and protect the blood-brain barrier. This degradation is also associated with high levels of the pro-inflammatory protein cyclophilin A in the cerebrovascular disease of patients with Alzheimer’s disease who carry the APOE4 gene.
In this study, USC researchers focused on cyclophilin A in mice with the APOE4 gene, which is at high risk for Alzheimer’s disease, and in mice with the APOE3 gene, which is at average risk for Alzheimer’s disease. Cyclophilin A is found in pericytes and controls how strong blood vessels are to maintain the integrity of the blood-brain barrier. In APOE4 mice, we found that cyclophilin A activates matrix metalloproteinase 9 (MMP9), an enzyme that breaks down blood vessels in the blood-brain barrier. This did not occur in APOE3 gene mice.
Next, researchers attempted to treat APOE4 mice with inhibitors known to suppress cyclophilin A. Inhibitors not only improved blood-brain integrity, but also barrier APOE4 mice also prevented neuronal loss and behavioral deficits. Researchers observed that inhibitor-treated APOE4 mice showed no behavioral disorders during activities of daily living. This suggests that treatments targeting this pathway may slow the progression of vascular and neurodegenerative disease in patients with Alzheimer’s disease who carry the APOE4 gene.
“So far, there was little hope for patients in the terminal stages of illness, which is very painful for patients and their loved ones,” Zrokovich said. “I’m excited to be able to further study the potential focus of the intervention. Blood-brain barrier Regardless of the pathology of amyloid, repair and vascular strength can delay or stop the neurodegeneration and cognitive decline of advanced Alzheimer’s disease. “
The inhibitor used in this study to suppress cyclophilin A, Debio-025, has been used in humans to treat hepatitis C, which slows or early or slows cyclophilin A-MMP9 pathway activity. disease stage.
Montagne, A. et al., APOE4 accelerates advanced angiopathy and neurodegenerative disorders in senile Alzheimer’s disease mice via cyclophilin A, independent of amyloid-β. Nut aging (2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s43587-021-00073-z
Provided by
USC Keck School of Medicine
Quote: A potential new therapeutic target for Alzheimer’s disease (June 14, 2021) is on June 14, 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-potential- Treatment-alzheimer-disease.html Get from
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]