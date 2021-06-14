The United States bans dog imports from 113 countries after increasing false records of rabies: firing

Switch captions

The United States has banned dogs from more than 100 countries for at least a year due to the surge in the number of puppies imported with forged rabies vaccination certificates.

“We are doing this to ensure the health and safety of dogs imported into the United States and to protect the health of our people.” Dr. Emily Pieratch The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells NPR.

The pandemic caused a surge in adoption of pets, including puppies. Americans sought companions while crouching home to protect themselves from COVID-19.

This has led to an increase in dog imports and a surge in dogs entering the country with forged rabies certificates, Pierac said. In 2020, the CDC discovered more than 450 dogs that arrived in the United States with forged or fraudulent rabies certificates. This is a 52% increase over the last two years.

“In the early days of the pandemic, shelters reported record numbers because everyone was hiring pandemic puppies. Therefore, there is a correlation between empty shelters here and puppies abroad. There may be a growing demand for buying puppies, “she says.

Vicious breeders may have come to cut corners because of the rush to meet increasing demand, especially where they were overwhelmed by the pandemic and struggled to keep up with the rabies vaccination program. ..

“Given the impact of COVID on vaccination programs around the world, we don’t know what the rabies situation will be in the future, but we are concerned about the increased risk of rabies dogs being imported. ., “She says.

How dogs and people get rabies

Rabies Excluded from dogs in the United States in 2007Raccoons, skunks, bats, etc., even though unvaccinated canines were bitten (or contacted with saliva) by rabies wild animals — You can still get sick like thatCurrently, pet dogs in the United States are regularly vaccinated against rabies to prevent rabies.

However, rabies remains one of the most deadly diseases transmitted from animals to humans worldwide. According to Pierac, about 59,000 people worldwide die from rabies each year. This is equivalent to one death in nine minutes.Rabies almost always leads to death One begins to experience symptoms..

The United States imports about 1 million dogs each year. From July 14th, the CDC will Import ban Of all dogs from 113 countries considered to be at high risk for rabies 1 year. The country is broad and includes Kenya, Uganda, Brazil, Colombia, Russia, Vietnam, North Korea, Nepal, China and Syria.

“What we really are trying to do is prevent rabies from being brought back into the United States from sources outside the United States,” says Pierac.

Veterinarians praise this decision.

“If a new rabies [were to be] When introduced in the United States, it’s just a matter of where and how fast it spreads. ” Dr. Douglas Kratt, President of the American Veterinary Association. “Maybe not, but Where And How fast“

But not everyone is enthusiastic about the limiting movements of the CDC.

“We understand that we need to keep animals safe in the United States, but we are concerned that this move will punish responsible pet owners who adopt animals protected from other countries. “Masu,” SPCA International Executive Director Meredith Ayan told NPR in writing. “Also, this will hand over many healthy animals living abroad, and if they can’t travel to the United States with their adoptive mother, they will potentially be euthanized. This is an American animal. It has been effective for many years in keeping the animal safe from rabies, and the CDC recommends that it continue to be implemented. “

Some case-by-case exceptions to import bans

Pieracci emphasizes that the ban will be reassessed within a year. In addition, exceptions may be allowed on a case-by-case basis, such as when returning from overseas life.

“We know that some people need to bring their dogs to the United States, so the CDC has set up a process that allows people to apply for permission to bring their dogs,” says Pieracci. ..

And if you want to pick up your dog, don’t worry, she says. Banned countries account for only about 6% of all dogs imported each year. And there are still many dogs that can be adopted in the country.

“There are a lot of dogs here in America that need a wonderful, loving home,” he said. Dr. Jerry Klein, Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club. “You don’t have to go abroad to keep your dog or cat in America.”

Health officials said most puppies already adopted during the pandemic were probably at low risk, adding that those worried about their puppies should consult a veterinarian, adding that the vaccination status He added that a blood test could be done to confirm.

“If you buy a pandemic puppy and it comes from a country that is at high risk for rabies, it may not be properly vaccinated against rabies,” says Pierac. “You may want to check it out, or you may have your dog re-vaccinated.”