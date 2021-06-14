Health
UK study: Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines provide protection against delta mutants
According to a British study published Monday, Physer BioN Tech and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine can reliably prevent hospitalization with the Delta subspecies, which has recently become the predominant strain in the country.
Public Health England We determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech complete double dose vaccine could prevent 96% of hospitalizations and the AstraZeneca vaccine could prevent 92% of hospitalizations.
Is Preprinted analysis We conclude that the protection rate is “comparable” to the efficacy of the vaccine against the alpha variant.
The analysis included 14,019 people in the United Kingdom infected with the Delta strain, including 166 people who were hospitalized between April 12 and June 4.
The Public Health Office of England said further research is needed to determine mortality from the Delta subspecies.
“Very important findings” show that the vaccine provides “significant protection” against hospitalization with Delta strains, said Mary Ramsey, head of the Immunization Department at the British Public Health Department. Announced
“To get maximum protection against all existing and new variants, it is absolutely important to get both doses as soon as they are offered,” she said.
The Delta variant, also known by the scientific name B.1.617.2, was first discovered in India and then spread to at least 74 countries, including the United Kingdom, overtaking the Alpha variant to become the dominant strain.
Another analysis in Scotland was published as a letter on Monday. Lancet Medical Journal Concludes that the vaccine is slightly less effective against infection with the Delta strain than other variants. However, in 19,543 analyzes, protection against serious illness was similar to other strains.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was found to provide 92% protection against Alpha strains and 79% protection against Delta variants. The analysis showed that the AstraZeneca vaccine was 73% effective against alpha and 60% effective against delta after both doses.
The study was published as concerns grew as the Delta subspecies spread.
A previous preprint study by Public Health England found that two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca were 88% and 60% effective for symptomatic delta cases, respectively. However, these vaccines provided 33% protection for people who were partially vaccinated with both vaccines.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has declared that the relaxation of the coronavirus restriction scheduled for June 21 will be postponed for up to four weeks due to the increasing number of Delta cases in the United Kingdom.
President BydenJoe BidenPreparing for a confrontation with Mr. Biden and Mr. Putin Ukrainian President thanks for support for G7 countries Biden aims to strengthen problematic Turkish relations at Eld Gin Fan’s first meeting MoreChief Medical Advisor Anthony FauciAnthony FauciThe story of the last bipartisan unicorn British dominance of Delta variants raises concerns in the United States Overnight Health Care: The FDA says millions of J & J doses from problem plants need to be discarded. WHO warns Africa is far behind in vaccination | CDC executives say US is not ready for the next pandemic More Last week, more than 6% of US COVID-19 infections Delta variantHe also warned that it “essentially hijacked” Britain.
..
