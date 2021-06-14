Trinidad Health Authorities Warn About Increasing MIS-C Cases – NationNews Barbados — nationalnews.com





Port of Spain-Monday, senior healthcare professionals said the recent surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) could increase cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in the coming days. I warned you. “MIS-C usually develops 4 to 6 weeks after the COVID surge in adults.Therefore, the surge in May could lead to an increase in cases from late June to early July. We anticipate, “said Dr. Joan Paul, Chief Medical Staff at the Eric Williams Center for Medical Sciences. She said at a press conference in the Ministry of Health that 40 people are currently confirmed to be infected with MIS-C in Trinidad and Tobago. But she told reporters that the health sector is preparing for an increase in the number of cases. In a recent conversation with Dr. Ronan Ramroop, a pediatric cardiologist, she said, “As of today, [there are] Of the 40 MIS-C cases identified in Trinidad, 25 are COVID PCR positive or antibody positive and 15 are PCR or antibody negative. “Remember that MIS-C occurs after a COVID infection, so this is an immune response to the infection and may not be positive,” she said, “no deaths to date. I added. Paul said MIS-C exhibited symptoms related to the brain, heart, and intestines, as well as severe COVID-19 in children. In these severe cases. She said diarrhea, vomiting, high heart rate, lethargy, pallor, confusion, and drowsiness were also common. “We know that the majority of children are not infected with severe COVID, but this is not uncommon because at least 1% of children will be hospitalized with severe COVID. The risk factor is obesity. In addition to diabetes, genetic factors, under 2 years of age. “It’s important to note that you don’t have respiratory symptoms like you do in adults. There are other symptoms, such as the gastrointestinal tract, gastrointestinal tract, and intestines. The first thing they have is diarrhea. “We are examining the brain, heart, and intestines. In particular, these three systems are more affected in children than in the respiratory tract. In severe COVID, these three systems are affected. You need to be aware of it because you will receive it, “Paul told reporters. However, she said that MIS-C had these symptoms with additional symptoms of mucous membranes, red eyes, red throat, red lips, tongue, red palms, red soles, and COVID fingers or COVID toes. Note that it is included. “Therefore, there are blood clot-like bluish blackish marks and rashes everywhere. Therefore, in the coming weeks, I will urge parents and guardians to make sure you are highly conscious. “She said. Paul said that if adolescents are suddenly infected with the virus, this may be due to genetic risk factors and the effects of the virus on lung and blood clot formation. Symptoms may also be seen in young people. “In COVID-19, it affects the inner layers of the lungs, causing what is called ARBS (angiotensin receptor blocker), but it also affects blood clots. It produces small or large blood clots. Small Blood clots affect oxygen levels. Therefore, small blood clots can form. Even if there are large blood clots that can lead to sudden death, young people are affected by severe COVID. There are several, “Paul said. (CMC)

