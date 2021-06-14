WHO says Covid is spreading faster than the global distribution of vaccines





COVID-19, a funeral worker wearing personal protective equipment during a national blockade of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Oliphantsbray Cemetery southwest of Jobberg, South Africa, on January 6, 2021. Carry a casket during the burial of the victim Siphiwe Siphiwe | Reuters World Health Organization officials said Monday that the global spread of Covid-19 is progressing faster than the global distribution of vaccines. They contributed to infection rates with new variants such as Alpha and Delta, which have been shown to be more contagious. “This means that most of the unprotected people, the world’s population, are at increased risk,” WHO Executive Director Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes said in a press conference. The number of new infections with the new virus continues to decline globally, but the number of deaths has not declined at the same rate, he said. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 3.8 million people have died from Covid worldwide. Persons receiving Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at vaccination center over 18 years old at Belmont Health Center in Harlow during the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in London, UK, June 6, 2021 .. Henry Nichols | Reuters The number of new infections has been declining for seven consecutive weeks, the longest decline in the world since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the number of deaths reported this week is still similar to the number reported last week, he said. “Weekly cases have been the lowest since February, but deaths haven’t declined that fast,” Tedros said. “The global decline masks the alarming increase in cases and deaths in many countries.” African countries have higher mortality rates for people infected with the new coronavirus than other countries, he said. High mortality is of particular concern, as African countries have fewer cases than most other regions. African countries also have the least access to vaccines, diagnostics and oxygen supplies, highlighting the effects of medical inequality warned by global health authorities. “There are enough vaccines around the world to control infections and save many lives when used in the right places and by the right people,” Tedros said. G-7 countries have promised to distribute 870 million doses of vaccine worldwide, but WHO says more vaccines are needed. “This is a big help, but we need more and more quickly. More than 10,000 people die every day,” Tedros said.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ternetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos