New studies show the underlying mechanism of COVID-19-induced diabetes





Built on the research first released in 2020 COVID-19 has been shown to cause diabetes in rare cases, and studies supported by two new National Institutes of Health show how coronavirus can cause diabetes. Specifically, this study shows how SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, targets and damages insulin-producing cells in the body and alters islet function. I am.

“Previous laboratory studies have suggested that SARS-CoV-2 can infect human beta cells,” said NIH Director Francis Collins, MD. explained. Blog post.Individual development Type 1 diabetes (T1D) When pancreatic beta cells are unable to secrete enough insulin for the body to optimally metabolize food. However, new research shows that “the virus can replicate in these insulin-producing beta cells, making more copies of itself and spreading to other cells.” Two studies published online May 18 And May 19 To Cell metabolism. Researchers in California and New York, based on previous studies investigating this relationship, eventually “confirmed pancreatic beta-cell infection in autopsy samples of people who died of COVID-19.” The team was led by Dr. Peter Jackson of Stanford University School of Medicine and Dr. Shuibing Chen of Weill Cornell Medicine. Further studies conducted by Jackson’s team have shown that the virus preferentially infects insulin-producing beta cells, which can directly lead to the death of some beta cells. The team, led by Chen, found signs of SARS-CoV-2 in insulin-producing beta cells in addition to other pancreatic cell types. “Beta cells and other cell types in the pancreas express the ACE2 receptor protein, TMPRSS2 enzyme protein, and neuropilin 1 (NRP1), all of which SARS-CoV-2 invades and infects human cells. It depends on, “Collins wrote. In particular, blocking NRP1 can prevent beta cell death. Both teams found evidence that COVID-19 reduced insulin production and release from islet tissue, induced transdifferentiation in the remaining beta cells, and essentially reprogrammed them. “In this process, cells begin to produce less insulin and more glucagon, a hormone that helps liver glycogen break down into glucose. They also have a high level of digestive enzyme called trypsin 1. Production has started, “Collins said. However, the team has once again proved that this process can be reversed. The results of beta cell transdifferentiation are still unknown, but researchers hypothesize that it may exacerbate insulin deficiency and raise blood sugar levels in affected people. “Evaluate patient records to determine the onset time of COVID-19-induced pneumonia, which indicates severe lung infection, compared to the development of hyperglycemia as a marker of pancreatic injury and its diabetes-like effects on insulin secretion. To do so, it is worthwhile to evaluate the patient’s records, “Jackson and colleagues wrote. In addition to understanding the role of the immune system in the resulting injury, future research into how SARS-CoV-2 reaches the pancreas is needed.

