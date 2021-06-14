CDC Stops Importing Dogs from Countries At High Risk of Rabies





According to the CDC, this decision will affect dog rescue missions, imports from dog breeders, and people who bring pets.

According to the CDC, it is a combination of factors such as a pandemic, lack of facilities to safely quarantine dogs, and the recent introduction of three infected dogs into the country.

The CDC said in a statement, “This suspension applies to all dogs, including puppies, psychological support dogs, and dogs that have left the United States and returned from high-risk countries.

“This measure is necessary to ensure the health and safety of dogs imported into the United States and to protect the health of the public from the re-invasion of dog rabies virus variants (dog rabies). Temporary suspension is necessary. It is temporary and will be reviewed regularly. “

Rabies is the most deadly virus known to both humans and dogs. There is no definitive cure, but it can be prevented with a vaccine after exposure. CDC List of high-risk countries It is on the website of. “If these dogs from high-risk countries are not properly vaccinated, they are at risk of being brought into that country,” said Emily, a veterinarian at the CDC’s International Migration and Quarantine Department. Dr. Pierac told CNN. .. “I think it’s important to emphasize that this is a temporary outage. We recognize that this is not a long-term solution,” she said. She said the first outage is likely to be 12 months. However, she said the pandemic has similarly disrupted vaccination programs for animals and people, and the risk of bringing in rabies-infected dogs is greater than before. In addition, CDC resources are very limited and it is difficult for CDC professionals to inspect documents and animals upon entry if needed for other issues. For example, the CDC has found some cases of vaccination certificate forgery, she said. Also, CDC is not the only thinly growing organization. “The pandemic created a dangerous environment for dogs,” said Pierac. Due to the low number of scheduled flights and the low staff at the airport, dogs often waited long hours in boxes in dangerous conditions. This is especially true if the owner is denied because he could not document that he had been properly vaccinated. “They had to face long and long wait times before returning to their country of origin,” she said. Some became ill and some died. Unlike countries like the United Kingdom, which regularly quarantine imported animals to ensure they are not infected with rabies, the United States does not have a safe quarantine facility for imported dogs. .. The suspension could affect dog rescue missions and could affect soldiers bringing rescue dogs back from Afghanistan, Pierac said. “Pentagon officials migrating to the United States who are moving their personal pets have a limited number of exemptions. They will not bring rescue dogs back,” she said. However, you must apply for an exemption and follow strict procedures. This includes certifying your vaccination certificate and having your dog have a blood test to show that you have antibodies to rabies. “I’m going to make sure the dog has a microchip so that it doesn’t switch at the very end,” Pieratch said. Rabies is not a trivial concern. Over 99% of people with confirmed infections have died. Once symptoms begin to appear, they almost certainly die. Very few children have been saved by complex treatments. Death from rabies An estimated 59,000 people are infected each year in 150 countries, 95% of which occur in Africa and Asia. World Health Organization . 99% of cases are due to dog bites “This number is probably badly underestimated because of underreporting and uncertain estimates,” says WHO. The CDC declared in 2007 that there was no dog rabies in the United States. This is the only strain of rabies. Strains that infect bats, raccoons, and other animals are still common in the United States, and almost any strain can infect any mammal. “It can cost millions of dollars to eliminate it again,” said Pieracci. In the United States, one to three human cases are reported each year, most of which are bats. A person infected with. The United States is demanding rabies vaccination evidence to import animals from countries where the virus is still circulating, but some have slipped. “Since 2015, rabies dogs have been imported three times separately. All of these dogs were rescue dogs with a valid rabies vaccination certificate at the time of import,” Pierac said. In each case, according to the CDC, public health authorities cost $ 500,000 to track and track people and animals that may have been exposed to dogs. “There were many dogs that had come into contact with ferocious dogs and had to be quarantined everywhere for four to six months,” Pieracci said. “Whenever there is an imported rabies dog, it’s a very expensive and very time consuming event.” Rabies is transmitted through saliva. Vaccination can prevent symptoms if the vaccine is given in time, but once symptoms begin, there is little hope. The suspension affects only about 6% of the approximately 1 million dogs imported into the United States. “This won’t affect most people who want to travel with their dog,” Pierac said. “We love animals. We support people who want to import dogs from abroad, but we want to import them safely. This is not our ultimate goal. This is a permanent answer. I don’t want it to be there, “she added. .. “But it takes time to find a better system to prevent rabies from being reintroduced into the United States.” The CDC suspension will be published in the Federal Register and will have a 30-day comment period until July 14, before the suspension takes effect. The American Veterinary Association endorsed this proposal. “AVMA supports actions to ensure control of rabies, and CDC actions are currently appropriate steps to protect animal and human health,” said AVMA President Douglas Kratt. I am. “Several types of rabies continue to prevail in the United States, but the dog strain was eradicated here almost 15 years ago. Needed to monitor the virus and reduce the risk of this strain re-entering the country. It is important to take such measures accordingly, or the import of infected animals endangers the lives of humans and animals. “

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos