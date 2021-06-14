“Ice” flavored e-cigarettes can be a gateway to nicotine addiction

E-cigarettes are often advertised as a good alternative for those trying to escape from cigarettes.

But new research from researchers at Southern University California It shows that some e-cigarettes can do the exact opposite.

Researchers have found that the use of “ice” -flavored e-cigarettes is actively associated with traditional smoking in young adults.

“Ice” e-cigarettes are sold in combination with fruits and desserts (such as “blueberry ice” and “melon ice”) that have both sweet and cooling properties.

Researchers also point out that the use of ice e-cigarettes is associated with the frequency and dependence of nicotine vaporization.

E-cigarettes do not contain more toxic chemicals than traditional cigarettes, but they usually contain the addictive chemical nicotine.

It is already known that nicotine constricts blood vessels, which can lead to loss of elasticity over time and increase the risk of developing heart disease.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), e-cigarettes are especially dangerous to the developing brain of teenagers and can also damage babies in the womb.

Nevertheless, the NHS states: ‘Thousands of people in the UK have already quit smoking with the help of e-cigarettes, and there is increasing evidence that they are effective.

Switching to e-cigarettes is believed to provide a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes while providing a nicotine hit.

According to the NHS, e-cigarette liquids and vapors contain harmful chemicals that may also be found in cigarette smoke, but at much lower levels.

Public Health England and the Royal Medical College estimate that e-cigarettes are at least 95% less harmful than traditional cigarettes.

Experts are convinced that this new study could be a gateway to both traditional smoking and more frequent vaporization, especially in the case of ice e-cigarettes. I have not.

“The use of ice-flavored e-cigarettes by young adults is common and may be actively associated with the use of flammable cigarettes, the frequency of nicotine vaporization, and the dependence and use of disposable e-cigarette devices. There is. There is sex, “says the author.

Ice flavor represents a hybrid that may contain both cooling and fruity flavor components. Therefore, it shows how these flavors meet current and future regulatory policies that impose different restrictions between different flavor categories. I’m not sure.

“Further research is needed on the specific coolants and chemicals in ice flavored products and the health effects of ice flavored e-cigarette use.”

Since ice e-cigarettes have just entered the US market, researchers want to measure their appeal and see if they are associated with smoking or other behaviors associated with smoking in young adults. I thought.

The survey used responses from 344 online surveys submitted between May and August 2020.

This study was part of the Happiness & Health Study, a prospective study of health behavior that first hired 3396 9th grade students in Los Angeles in 2013.

The purpose of the survey was to identify whether respondents vaporized, and if so, the flavors they used most frequently in the last 30 days (menthol / mint, fruit / sweet, or ice).

Respondents with an average age of 21 were asked whether they would smoke regular cigarettes, the symptoms of e-cigarette addiction, how often they used it, and what type of e-cigarette they used.

Overall, 168 (49%) reported using ice flavors most often, 60 (17%) reported menthol / mint, and 116 (34%) reported fruit / sweet.

Compared to those who smoke menthol / mint-flavored e-cigarettes, these vapor-sucking ice-flavored e-cigarettes were more likely to report smoking regular cigarettes in the last 30 days – 31.5% vs. 22%. ..

Ice-flavored vapors were more likely to report vaporization-dependent symptoms than fruit / sweet-flavored vapors (67% vs. 43%).

They were also more likely to start vaping during high school (74% vs 65%) and reported more daily vaping episodes – 11 vs 8.

They were also more likely to report more vaporization days in the past month than fruit / sweet or menthol / menthol-flavored vapors (average 17 vs. 12 days).

The authors of the study point out that their study relied on recalls, did not measure nicotine intake, and did not distinguish between e-cigarettes with and without nicotine.

“We can’t infer a causal relationship from this longitudinal study, but exposing ice flavors to e-cigarettes can somehow increase the frequency and dependence of nicotine vaporization,” they say. ..

One possibility is that the novel combination of ice e-cigarette flavors makes it more likely that users will drink puffs or buy at the Ark Shop.

“Previous laboratory tests have shown that fruit and menthol flavors independently enhance the appeal of e-cigarettes, creating a perception of sweetness and coolness, respectively, and suppressing nicotine aversion in young adults. It is shown, “says the author.

“Ice flavor represents a hybrid that includes both a refreshing and fruity flavor.

“Further research is needed on the specific coolants and chemicals in ice flavored products and the health effects of ice flavored e-cigarette use.”

In a peer-reviewed study also written by experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Tobacco regulation..

Earlier this year the study He warned that smoking e-cigarettes would triple the chances of young people smoking traditional cigarettes three times daily.

The author of the University of California, San Diego said: “Trying e-cigarettes and other tobacco products before the age of 18 is strongly associated with subsequent daily smoking.”

Last year UK Government consignment report E-cigarettes can exacerbate heart disease and lung damage, but the risks posed by inhaling flavor components have been found to be “unknown.”

The report states that for users who have not yet used tobacco products, steaming is a better option for traditional smokers than sticking to tobacco, but by smoking it “healthy”. He warned that there was a “risk of adverse effects”.

Although the health threat to bystanders was thought to be low, high exposure to nicotine can increase heart rate when someone is standing near smoking an e-cigarette.

Meanwhile, major UK clinical trials Published in 2019 Combined with expert face-to-face support, we find that those who quit smoking using e-cigarettes are twice as likely to be as successful as those who use other nicotine alternatives such as patches and gum. ..