Schoolchildren may be vaccinated to stop Covid from causing further disruption in education, Chris Whitty warns

Children at BRIT’s school can get Covid jabs to stop the virus from disrupting education time, the director of health confirmed.

Professor Chris Whitti said tonight that authorities are considering whether young people should be vaccinated, but the “top priority” is to vaccinate everyone over the age of 18 first.

School-aged children can be given Covid jabs to reduce school breaks, Professor Chris Whitty confirmed.

It is very unlikely that young people will become severely ill or die from a new coronavirus infection-that is, jabs will be administered purely for the benefit of society.

He spoke after a representative of Britain’s largest education union stated that children should be fully vaccinated before returning to school in September.

If the government decides to vaccinate school children, this should be done “as soon as possible,” said Kevin Courtney, co-secretary of the National Education Union.

Boris Johnson has announced that “Freedom Day” will be postponed until July, so children can be given jabs to keep the school open during a potential third wave. The news is coming.

And in disastrous news, he said the world would never be free from the virus.

Boris Johnson announced:

Regulators have already begun to go sign for children’s jabs.

Pfizer is considered safe Those over 12 years old.

But nevertheless Ministers have not made a firm decision as to whether young people should be vaccinated.

Because Children are very unlikely to be adversely affected by the coronavirus ――In other words, jabs are not given to protect your health, but to increase your chances of returning to normal.

And tonight Chief Medical Officer, United Kingdom Authorities said they were considering whether students could be vaccinated to prevent the school from being confused again in the future.

“There are two possible reasons why you might want to vaccinate your child, but be careful,” said Professor Whitty.

“Initially, it’s actually a high-risk group for Covid, and JCVI [Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation] Will provide advice on this, especially for groups that are considered to be at high risk.

“In particular, these children need to be vaccinated to reduce their risk of developing serious illness and, in very few cases, to reduce mortality.

Jab may be given to young people to prevent the school from closing again

However, the final decision is likely to be left to the prime minister and ministers.

Professor Whitty said that young people need to be carefully balanced when considering whether they should be vaccinated.

“But the broader issue is also related to the impact on children’s education.

“Are there multiple confusions that Covid can have a very negative impact on life opportunities?, Including its impact on the long-term risk of physical and mental illness?

“This should be determined based on the data we have available.

“But the top priority at this point, as the Prime Minister said, is, Through all adults up to the age of 18Vaccine and then twice. “

The decision to vaccinate a child Boris Johnson His government ministers and ministers, not health officials or scientists.

JCVI is expected to offer PM various options after the test is conducted. However, no clear recommendations are provided.

Professor Anthony Hahnden, Vice-Chair of JCVI, said last month:

“Whether we are vaccinated for educational purposes, whether we are vaccinated to protect others in the population, these are ethical issues and there are many issues to consider.

“Of course, deciding to vaccinate a child is a complex position, and the broader global ethics of using a vaccine for children when there are other people at risk of not being vaccinated. There is a debate.

It happens when Johnson delays the final stages of his roadmap to freedom about the surge of Covid cases.

Health Director says Jab is working to reduce hospitalization and mortality from mutations in India or delta mutations

However, this variant is now dominant in the UK, causing a surge in cases.

“Therefore, we need to think about all these issues, which will probably give the government different options.”

Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen All tested under the age of 18.

In its own clinical trial, Pfizer confirmed that the vaccine appears to be 100% effective. There were no serious side effects.

Covid rarely harms children, but teens and school-aged adolescents now have some of the highest proportions in the country.

If one child tests positive, the group can be sent home and self-quarantined throughout the year. In other words, learning can be very confusing.

Tonight, Professor Whitti said, “What is important for children is safety.

“We know that in terms of physical illness to children, it is much lower than adults, with the exception of some children who have serious existing problems with physical health.

“Therefore, you wouldn’t want to get the vaccine unless the vaccine is very safe.

An additional 7,742 people tested positive for Covid overnight

And today, PM says it's not yet time for Britain to unlock it completely.

Johnson announced hours after the anti-lockdown movement in London

“Vaccines are currently approved in several countries and we are accumulating safety data on the safety of these vaccines in children.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said: “No decision has yet been made as to whether the Covid-19 vaccine should be given to people between the ages of 12 and 17 on a regular basis.

“We were led by an expert advisor and the government sought a formal recommendation from JCVI. We will update at the appropriate time.”

The Prime Minister has decided to delay unlocking After experts predict that 50,000 people could die in the third wave of this summer.

Documents reveal that the summer wave of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths is “likely”-whether or not the restrictions are lifted.

And scientists warn that if the final unlocking phase is delayed, the potential maximum mortality rate can be reduced from 700 to 500 per day.

JABS for KIDS has not been decided yet

This treatise is just one projection and will never be realized.

Mr. Johnson He said he was “confident” that Britain would be able to completely unlock the lockdown by July 19. If the case falls, it will be faster.

But he warned: “As we always know, and as the February roadmap predicted, This opening inevitably involved more infections and more hospitalizationsCovid cannot simply be ruled out because it needs to be clarified.

“We have to learn to live with it. As each day goes by, we will be better protected by vaccination and will be able to live better with illness.”

Mutations in Indians or Deltas have led to a surge in viral cases.

According to Johnson, the number of cases has increased by about 64% from the previous week.

Positive reactions in the worst affected areas are doubling every week.

On the other hand, the average number of hospitalized people is increasing by half a week and 61% in the northwest.