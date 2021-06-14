Health
Ibuprofen better than codeine for postoperative pain
- Researchers say ibuprofen seems to be more effective From codeine For postoperative pain management.
- They also add that ibuprofen appears to have fewer side effects than the opioid codeine.
- According to experts, ibuprofen and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) Does not bring the possibility of dependence Like codeine.
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, offer better pain management and fewer side effects than postoperative codeine.
according to it the study It was published in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association today.
Researchers said they found that people who took NSAIDs had lower levels of pain 6 and 12 hours after surgery than those who took codeine.
“At all surgical types, subgroups, and outcomes, NSAIDs were as good as or better than codeine for postoperative pain,” the study authors write.
“Patients randomized to NSAIDs after outpatient surgery reported no difference in better pain score, better global rating score, fewer side effects, and bleeding events compared to patients receiving codeine. “I did,” they added.
The researchers reviewed 40 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of more than 5,100 adults to compare the safety of drugs, including codeine and NSAIDs, with their pain-relieving effects.
“A meta-analysis of RCTs found high-quality evidence that outpatient postoperative adults taking NSAIDs reported less pain in 6 and 12 hours than adults taking codeine.” The researchers write.
Dr. Sean McKeeThe results of this study were not surprising, said Stanford, director of pain medicine at Stanford University, California.
“I’m not particularly surprised, but it’s great to see some data coming out to support it,” he told Healthline. “Postoperative pain is really just a controlled injury, some of which causes an inflammatory response. NSAIDs have anti-inflammatory properties. They reduce swelling and pain. They are good. It will be an analgesic. It’s easy to see where NSAIDs can be effective analgesics for many types of surgery. “
Codeine belongs to a group of drugs called opioids. Opioids work by changing the way the nervous system and brain respond to pain.
“It’s a weak opioid. It’s not often used for postoperative pain in the United States,” McKee explained.
NSAIDs work by blocking enzymes in the body that produce prostaglandins. Prostaglandins are chemicals in the body that can be involved in inflammation and pain. Reducing the amount of prostaglandins produced in the body helps reduce inflammation and pain.
“What we often do in pain management and postoperative pain management is to combine these types of drugs, so we use a little NSAIDs and a little opioids,” says Mackey. ..
Both NSAIDs and codeine have potential side effects.
In a Canadian study, researchers found that people who took NSAIDs after surgery had fewer side effects than people who took codeine.
“The advantage of codeine is that it is a fairly weak painkiller, but it is a painkiller. The downside of being an opioid is that it has all the potential side effects of being an opioid. That is, opioids cause constipation. They can cause itching, nausea, and vomiting. In susceptible people, breathing can be impaired, “McKee said.
“And always [misuse] You may be taking opioids.Exposure to opioids can lead to future misuse [misuse].. It’s rare, but it can happen, “he added.
NSAIDs also carry risks, but McKee states that they are usually safe.
“The obvious advantage is that there is no chance of abuse or addiction. You simply don’t get NSAID addiction. They are generally safe, but they have some potential drawbacks. These Disadvantages include an increased risk of bleeding because it prevents platelets from sticking together, which can impair postoperative coagulation function with NSAIDs, “he said.
NSAIDs can also cause gastric inflammation, and long-term use can also cause kidney damage, elevated blood pressure, and increased cardiovascular events.
A Canadian study concludes that NSAIDs have better postoperative pain management and fewer side effects than codeine, but McKee says the results do not mean that the same is true for other opioids. I did.
“You are comparing [NSAIDs to] This is the only opioid. Morphine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, fentanyl … none of these can be broadly generalized, “he says.
..
