Ibuprofen better than codeine for postoperative pain

Share on Pinterest Researchers say that ibuprofen is more effective in managing postoperative pain than codeine.Arno Masse / Getty Images Researchers say ibuprofen seems to be more effective From codeine For postoperative pain management.

They also add that ibuprofen appears to have fewer side effects than the opioid codeine.

According to experts, ibuprofen and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) Does not bring the possibility of dependence Like codeine. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, offer better pain management and fewer side effects than postoperative codeine. according to it the study It was published in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association today. Researchers said they found that people who took NSAIDs had lower levels of pain 6 and 12 hours after surgery than those who took codeine. “At all surgical types, subgroups, and outcomes, NSAIDs were as good as or better than codeine for postoperative pain,” the study authors write. “Patients randomized to NSAIDs after outpatient surgery reported no difference in better pain score, better global rating score, fewer side effects, and bleeding events compared to patients receiving codeine. “I did,” they added.

The researchers reviewed 40 randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of more than 5,100 adults to compare the safety of drugs, including codeine and NSAIDs, with their pain-relieving effects. “A meta-analysis of RCTs found high-quality evidence that outpatient postoperative adults taking NSAIDs reported less pain in 6 and 12 hours than adults taking codeine.” The researchers write. Dr. Sean McKeeThe results of this study were not surprising, said Stanford, director of pain medicine at Stanford University, California. “I’m not particularly surprised, but it’s great to see some data coming out to support it,” he told Healthline. “Postoperative pain is really just a controlled injury, some of which causes an inflammatory response. NSAIDs have anti-inflammatory properties. They reduce swelling and pain. They are good. It will be an analgesic. It’s easy to see where NSAIDs can be effective analgesics for many types of surgery. “

Codeine belongs to a group of drugs called opioids. Opioids work by changing the way the nervous system and brain respond to pain. “It’s a weak opioid. It’s not often used for postoperative pain in the United States,” McKee explained. NSAIDs work by blocking enzymes in the body that produce prostaglandins. Prostaglandins are chemicals in the body that can be involved in inflammation and pain. Reducing the amount of prostaglandins produced in the body helps reduce inflammation and pain. “What we often do in pain management and postoperative pain management is to combine these types of drugs, so we use a little NSAIDs and a little opioids,” says Mackey. ..