Health
Weight Loss Surgery is the least used in the most needed US states
The Southern and Midwest are home to the highest obesity rates in the United States, but new studies show that residents of severe obesity in these areas are least likely to choose life-saving weight loss surgery. ..
“Barrier trick Surgery Shown to provide long-term weight loss, sustained improvement in the cardiovascular system Metabolic health, And even longevity, “said research author Dr. Scott Simpke, but the analysis was” we Best treatment for Pathological obesity And related metabolic syndrome. “
Simpke and his colleagues, assistant professors in the Department of Minimally Invasive and Weight Loss Surgery at Rush University Medical College in Chicago, point out: obesity It is associated with a fairly high risk of developing more than 40 different serious illnesses, including heart disease and diabetes.
The American Heart Association explains that metabolic syndrome (a group of five different states) increases the risk of such illness. Abdominal obesity is one such condition. The other four include hyperglycemia, high triglycerides, high blood pressure, and low levels of “good” HDL cholesterol.
Weight loss surgery, including sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass surgery, provides an opportunity to reduce such risk by helping patients achieve significant weight loss, the researchers said.
In fact, the research team said: Weight loss surgery Severe standard treatment Obese patients.. Severe obesity is defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or a BMI of 35 or higher and having obesity-related complications such as diabetes.
Schimpke and his team use claim data to focus on a pool of approximately 1.8 million patients across the United States who have been severely obese in the decade since 2010 and are therefore subject to weight loss surgery. I guessed.
Approximately 100,000 of them actually underwent weight loss surgery during that time frame. However, procedural patterns varied widely from state to state.
For example, approximately 9% to 10.4% of eligible patients in New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Delaware chose surgery, while less than 3% in West Virginia, Alabama, and Arkansas chose surgery.
Overall, researchers found that the Midwest had the lowest opt-in rates by region, with just over 4% of eligible patients undergoing surgery, despite nearly 34% of Midwest people being obese. (This region is the highest overall region) Obesity rate in the country).
In contrast, the highest opt-in surgery rate (nearly 8%) was found in the northeastern region, where the overall obesity rate was low (29%).
The findings were presented last week at a virtual conference of the American Society of Metabolism and Weight Loss Surgery. Such studies are considered preliminary until they are published in a peer-reviewed journal.
“There are several factors that can contribute to the widespread fluctuations in utilization,” says Simpke. He emphasized the different levels of access to health care. Beliefs and attitudes between the patient and the referral doctor. Number of hospitals and surgeons available. And insurance coverage requirements.
Simpke also said, “Negative psychosocial implications associated with weight loss surgery between both physicians / practitioners and patients. This will be addressed in a strategic campaign detailing the safety and efficacy of weight loss surgery. It is necessary. “
Ultimately, social, cultural, and economic factors are likely to be heavily intertwined, said Lona Sandon, Program Director of the Department of Clinical Nutrition at the UT Southwestern Medical Center Health College in Dallas. Said. She was not part of the study.
For one thing, “people surrounded by others of similar body size may not recognize their weight as non-standard and therefore may not seek weight loss surgery. No, “Sandon said. “[And] There are ethnic and cultural differences between states with high and low obesity rates. “
“In states with high obesity, food insecurity also tends to be high, which generally means low incomes,” she said. “Weight loss surgery is a costly proposal, especially if you don’t have enough insurance for it.”
However, successful weight loss depends on adopting “challenging” changes in postoperative diet and lifestyle, but the process does “help people lose weight and coexist.” I can do it” [other negative health] Conditions under better control. ”
Therefore, by sharing successful cases of surgery and highlighting the benefits of reducing high-risk health problems such as blood pressure and diabetes, eligible patients “better understand treatment options and potential success.” “It’s important to help, she said.
Have more information about weight loss surgery at National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases..
Quote: The least used in the US states where weight loss surgery is most needed (14 June 2021) 14 June 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-06-weight- Obtained from loss-surgeries-states.html
