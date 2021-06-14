Do you still need a COVID vaccine for your child?

June 14, 2021-COVID-19 test vaccine Be careful with young children. Determining how to approve them and who needs to get them can be even more difficult.

So far, vaccine Available to Americans over the age of 12, they have passed the FDA’s regulatory checks using an accelerated authorization process called the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

EUA sets low standards of effectiveness and vaccine It may be safe and effective based on just a few months of data.

However, as the number of cases of COVID has plummeted in the United States and children have historically not seen far more serious cases than adults, a committee of FDA expert advisors has stated that the FDA has set vaccines for this age group on the same basis. I was asked to discuss if I could consider it at.

In other words, is COVID an emergency for children?

There’s another wrinkle in the mix — Heart inflammation, this is Very rare side effects associated with vaccination. It seems to occur more often in teens and young adults. So far, Myocarditis And Pericarditis It seems to occur in 16 to 30 people for every 1 million doses given.

However, some wonder if it could eventually upset the balance between children’s interests and risks if it was linked to a shot.

As a result, some experts on the FDA’s advisory board on vaccines and related biopharmacy have taken the time to study shots more thoroughly before being administered to millions of children. I asked the FDA to do it.