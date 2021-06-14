Wildlife authorities in Washington have confirmed the presence of a deadly virus in deer in the San Juan Islands





After increasing reports of sick and dead deer Washington Wildlife authorities have confirmed the presence of a deadly viral infection that spreads rapidly to species in the San Juan Islands.

The viral infection, known as adenovirus hemorrhagic disease (AHD), was first discovered in California in 1993 and is unique to the deer family. Results from a laboratory at Washington State University’s Institute for Animal Disease Diagnosis confirmed the presence of the virus earlier this month.

“This is the first recorded case of the disease in Washington since its last outbreak in Goldendale in 2017,” said Christine Mansfield, a veterinarian at the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). I am. news release.. “At this point, the disease seems to be confined to the San Juan Islands.” Similar outbreaks have been detected in Oregon and British Columbia, with cases usually increasing in the summer and then decreasing in the fall. Signs of infection include rapid or open breathing, bubbling or drooling from the mouth, diarrhea, weakness and weakness. There is no known cure for this disease, and death usually occurs within 3-5 days of exposure. that’s all 50 reports The number of illnesses or deaths has been submitted to WDFW, the virus has been confirmed on both San Juan and Orcas, and cases are suspected on Lopez. So far, the disease does not appear to have spread to the mainland. Colleen Michaels / Getty Images / iStockphoto The disease, which poses no threat to humans, livestock and pets, is transmitted by direct contact with deer, and wildlife authorities urge residents to stop feeding seeds to avoid gathering. “That’s why we ask deer to feed and water them so they don’t concentrate,” Mansfield said. “This is the best way to help minimize the spread of the disease.”

Recommended for residents as well Department reporting tool If they see a sick or dead deer. If corpses need to be handled, WDFW personnel are advised to use disposable gloves and then thoroughly wash their hands. In early spring, another viral disease spread to the songbirds in the area, and authorities told the population. Remove bird feeders in the backyard To help prevent birds from collecting and transmitting the disease.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos