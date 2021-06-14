BC graphs paths different from the UK to include delta variants

Young British Columbia citizens have much higher immunization rates than their UK counterparts: Bonnie Henry

British Columbia health officials have closely monitored the epidemic of a COVID-19 mutant called Delta, but said on June 14 that they had not changed concerns about the epidemic of Delta. State reopening plan..

The news was announced on the day that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he would postpone the lifting of his blockade restrictions from June 21st to July 19th. In the UK, indoor meetings are limited to 6 people and outdoor meetings are limited to 6 people. Limited to 30 people. Restrictions apply to pubs, restaurants and other hospitality facilities.

One of the differences between British Columbia and the United Kingdom is that far more teens and young adults than in the United Kingdom have been vaccinated at least once in British Columbia.

“Many of the infections currently seen in the UK are found in people in their teens, 20s and 30s,” Henry said. “We are very expensive [vaccination] Even young people rate. “

According to statistics provided by Henry last week, about half of British Columbia residents between the ages of 12 and 19 had been vaccinated at least once as of June 9.

Delta variants that occur in India are responsible for about 90% of new COVID-19 infections in the UK, and Public Health England (PHE) data show 42,323 cases of Delta variants across the UK, 1 It has increased by 240% from the week. Before.

The PHE states that the subspecies is 64% more susceptible to infection at home, even after adjusting for various demographic factors such as age, gender, race, socioeconomic status, and vaccination status.

Henry emphasized that the state takes the Delta variant seriously.

Researchers at the British Columbia Center for Disease Control (BCCDC) stopped conducting whole-genome sequencing analysis for each new COVID-19 infection in April due to the overwhelming work. At that time, BC had an average of more than 1,000 new infections per day.

Later, she said, these researchers resumed whole-genome sequencing on every COVID-19 case confirmed in British Columbia to ensure the spread of so-called VOCs. ..

Henry last week released a COVID-19 update that includes a breakdown of the mutations of concern in BC through May 30th. She said that almost every new COVID-19 case in BC was a mutation of some sort. There are more than 12 variants that health officials are not particularly concerned about, and the other four are VOCs.

VOCs are thought to be susceptible to infection, cause more serious illness, or are relatively resistant to vaccines.

Henry said last week that Delta variants accounted for only 4% of VOCs on May 30. In contrast, the first Alpha variant discovered in the UK accounted for 54% of all new VOCs in BC at the end of May. The first gamma mutant found in Brazil accounted for 42% of new cases. Finally, the first beta variant discovered in South Africa was responsible for less than 1% of new COVID-19 cases in British Columbia at the end of May.

In the week ending May 30, BC had an average of just over 282 new COVID-19 infections per day. Since then, the state’s average daily case count has declined by about 43%, with new COVID-19 infections per day for the week ending June 11 slightly above an average of 161.

Henry added that the same measures the state has taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 are working to prevent the transmission of either variant.

The state reopening plan will proceed to Step 2 on June 15.

The restrictions relaxed in step 2 include:

• British Columbia citizens are allowed to travel freely in BC.

• Bars, pubs and restaurants can sell alcohol until midnight.

• Up to 50 indoor gatherings are possible. In other words, the movie theater can be reopened and the banquet hall can be operated.And

• Audiences can watch sporting events if the rally is less than 50 people.

Masks must be worn in common areas of condominiums, retail stores, and other public places. The state continues to ban travel outside British Columbia, but nightclubs and casinos must remain closed.

The next step in the state’s reopening plan is scheduled for July 1 at the latest.

