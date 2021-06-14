Health
Urgent action needed to reduce the harm of super-processed foods to children in the UK
These are the results of an empire-led study using data from thousands of children in the United Kingdom over the years, examining the health effects of consuming ultra-processed foods (UPFs). It was. As frozen pizzas, soft drinks, mass-produced packaged breads, and some cooked foods.
Researchers have found that UPF does not just make up a fairly high percentage ChildrenDiet (40% or more of gram intake, 60% or more of average calories), but the higher the percentage of UPF you consume, the higher your risk of becoming overweight or obese.
In addition, they emphasize that established dietary patterns in childhood extend into adulthood and potentially put children on the path of obesity and various negative physical and mental lifelong lives. health Outcomes of diabetes and cancer.
The author describes a study published in the journal today JAMA PediatricsIs often cheap, widely available, and provides significant evidence of the potential damage caused by consuming highly processed foods on the market. They say urgent action is needed to reduce children’s UPF consumption.
Professor Christopher Millet, a professor of public health at NIHR at Imperial College London, said: Consisting of super-processed foods, one in five children consumes 78% of calories from super-processed foods.
“Unregulated, low-cost, ready-to-use access to these foods will compromise children’s long-term health. Balance, protect children’s health, and proportion Effective policy changes are urgently needed to reduce these foods in the diet
Dr. Eszter Vamos, Senior Clinical Lecturer in Public Health Medicine, Imperial University, said: “One of the important things to reveal here is the dose-response relationship, which means that children aren’t the only ones to eat the most super-processed foods. Not just the worst weight gain. The more you eat, the worse this gets. “
“Childhood is an important time when eating habits and eating habits are formed with long-term effects on health. If a child has an unhealthy weight early in life, this is adolescence, and We know that we tend to go back to adulthood. Overconsumption The number of super-processed foods is associated with many health problems, such as overweight and obesity. High blood pressure, Cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and later-stage cancer, the effects are immeasurable. “
This latest study provides new and important data on the impact of industrial food processing. In this data, foods are modified to change consistency, taste, color, shelf life, or other attributes by mechanical or chemical changes. Usually not found in traditional homemade meals. — About child health.
The study, led by the Imperials School of Public Health team, is the first long-term study of the association between UPF consumption and childhood obesity, and the findings are broadly applicable to children across the UK.
Born in the early 1990s, researchers could track the life course of children aged 7 to 24, using data from a cohort of 9,000 children living in the Avon region of western England. It was. As part of this cohort, the food diary was completed at the ages of 7, 10 and 13 and recorded the food and drinks consumed by the children over a three-day period. Data measurements covering areas such as body mass index (BMI), weight, waist circumference, and body fat measurements were also collected over a 17-year period.
Researchers categorized children into five equal-sized groups based on their dietary UPF consumption. In the lowest group, UPF accounted for one-fifth (23.2%) of the total diet, and the highest group consumed more than two-thirds. UPF (67.8% of grams). The main sources of UPF for the most consumed groups included fruit-based or soft drinks, cooked meals, and mass-produced packaged breads and cakes. By comparison, the diets of the least consumed groups were based on minimally processed foods and beverages such as plain yogurt, water and fruits.
On average, the analysis found that children in the high-consumption group had a rapid progression of BMI, weight, waist circumference, and body fat during adolescence and early adulthood. By the age of 24, people in the highest UPF group had an average BMI of 1.2 kg / m higher.2, Body fat 1.5%, weight 3.7 kg, waist circumference 3.1 cm.
Kiara Chang, Research Fellow and Lead Author of the Treaty, said: “During the 17-year follow-up, all measurements of unhealthy weight increased very consistently among children who consumed large amounts of ultra-processed foods. Diet. Their BMI, weight gain. , Body fat gain was much faster than children who consumed less super-processed foods. In fact, compared to 9-year-old children, the most consumed children and the least super-processed foods. “
Researchers emphasize that the limitation of the study is its observing nature, which makes it impossible to articulate a direct causal link between UPF consumption and increased BMI and body fat.
More radical and effective public health actions are urgently needed to reduce the exposure and consumption of children with UPF and to combat childhood obesity in the UK and internationally, according to researchers. These actions should include:
- National dietary guidelines need to be updated to emphasize the preference for fresh or minimal processed foods and the avoidance of super-processed foods, in line with the guidelines developed in Brazil, Uruguay, France, Belgium and Israel. ..
- In order to make healthier food choices more affordable, UPFs need to be taxed and subsidized for minimally processed foods. Other measures include advertising UPF and limiting all forms of advertising, especially those aimed at children, and labeling mandatory bold front-of-pack products.
They add that further research is now needed to determine the underlying mechanisms that link UPF consumption to worse health outcomes. The hypothesis is that UPF reduces satiety, which means that after eating these products, there is no satiety and promotes overdose. Further research is needed to investigate whether it is a highly processed additive. food have a finger in the pie Biological process, Hormones that affect appetite and glucose control.
Professor Millet was featured in a recent BBC One documentary, “What We Feed Our Children.” “Today, in the UK, two-thirds of the calories burned between children and adolescents come from this group. [of ultra-processed foods].. They are everywhere, cheap, and they are sold in large quantities. So it’s very difficult to resist and very difficult to avoid. ”
Kiara Chang et al, Relationship between Pediatric Consumption of Superprocessed Foods and Obesity Trajectories in Avon Longitudinal Study of Parent-Child Birth Cohort, JAMA Pediatrics (2021). DOI: 10.1001 / jamapediatrics.2021.1573
