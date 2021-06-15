Concerns that Covid Screening May Increase Breast Cancer Deaths in England | Breast Cancer





Leading charities warn that progress in reducing breast cancer deaths may be at stake. England I started treatment last year compared to last year. According to an analysis of NHS England figures cancer Research UK (CRUK) has reduced the number of cancer patients who started treatment between April 2020 and March 2021 by about 38,000 compared to the same period of the previous year. A little less than 28% of these are breast cancer patients, or about 10,600. CRUK points out that 2018 figures suggest that about 15% of new cancers are breast cancer, and the disease appears to be disproportionately affected by Covid’s pandemic, a charity. The majority of people who missed breast cancer treatment are still undiagnosed, and the majority are in the early stages of the disease. Cancers that are detected early are generally treatable. Charities said the cancer may not have been found because breast cancer screening was suspended early in the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly one million British women, including about 838,000 in the UK, according to another charity, Breast Cancer Now. I missed an appointment for breast cancer screening During the height of the first wave of coronavirus. However, CRUK may be reluctant to seek help with symptoms when the Covid wave peaks because of concerns about overwhelming the NHS and fear of catching Covid. He said he had sex. Charities said the numbers suggest that progress in reducing breast cancer deaths could be at risk: the disease is the fourth most common cause of cancer deaths in the UK. But, Mortality rate has decreased Almost 40% since the 1970s. Dr. Ajay Aggarwal, a consultant clinical oncologist at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHStrust, has suggested a diagnosis in his research. The delay caused by the pandemic is 3,500 dead in the UK The latest figures said they confirmed what was feared at the beginning of the outbreak of Covid, where cancer services were severely disrupted from the four major cancers over the next five years. “This also confirms recent work in southeastern London, where breast cancer was diagnosed 30% less in an area of ​​1.7 million people during the first wave of the pandemic,” he said. “Given the cumulative effects of the second wave, this can be exacerbated.” He said similar trends were seen in a variety of other cancers. “For patients who develop the disease eventually, the data suggest that the patient presents with a more advanced and complex disorder. It is related to the poor prognosis. “ Professor Charles Swanton, CRUK’s chief clinician, said the numbers reflect the impact of the suspension on breast cancer screening, which detects nearly one-third of breast cancer cases. “But it’s important to remember that cancer screening is aimed at people who are asymptomatic,” he said. “So it’s important to contact your GP without waiting for screening if people find something unusual for you. Most of the time it’s not cancer, but if it’s cancer, it’s detected early. This will give you the highest chance of survival. “ A spokesperson for the NHS said: At the highs of the previous month, more than 9 out of 10 started treatment within a month. “The Breast Screening Service is open with additional clinics and thousands of invitations sent each month. If you are invited, make a reservation.”

