Studies find that statins can more than double the risk of dementia for some users-World News





Approximately 8 million British adults take statins daily, but a new study shows that patients with mild cognitive impairment more than double the risk of developing dementia when taking lipophilic statins. Is shown ((( Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

According to a new study, statins can more than double the risk of dementia in some users. Fat cholesterol-reducing tablets are one of the most commonly prescribed medications in the UK and are taken daily by about 8 million adults to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. In 2018 alone, more than 71 million prescriptions were dispensed. However, a new study shows that patients with mild cognitive impairment taking lipophilic statins are more than twice as likely to develop dementia as those who are not taking statins. .. Positron emission tomography (PET) scans of statin users revealed a “very significant” reduction in metabolism in the areas of the brain that were initially affected by Alzheimer’s disease. What is your view?Have your opinion in the comments section







Patients with mild cognitive impairment or normal cognition who used lipophilic statins were found to be at least twice as likely to develop dementia as those who did not use statins. Over time, PET imaging of lipophilic statin users shows a “substantial reduction in metabolism” in the posterior cingulate cortex, a region of the brain known to be most significantly reduced in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Was also shown. Statins help lower the level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol (known as “bad cholesterol”) in the blood and reduce the production of cholesterol in the liver. Do you like news Sign up for one of Miller’s newsletters





Different types of statins are available based on the patient’s health needs. It includes hydrophilic statins that focus on the liver and lipophilic statins that are distributed throughout the body’s tissues. The researchers divided the study participants into three groups: baseline cognitive status, baseline cholesterol levels, and the type of statin used. Participants underwent PET imaging to identify areas of reduced brain metabolism within each statin group. Eight years of clinical data were also analyzed.







Patients with mild cognitive impairment or normal cognition who used lipophilic statins were found to be at least twice as likely to develop dementia as those who did not use statins. Dr. Prasanna Padmanabham of the University of California, Los Angeles said: “By characterizing the metabolic effects associated with the use of statins, it offers new applications for PET and is one of the most common pains of drugs and the aging brain.” He added: Determining which statin is best for cognitive maintenance and the ability to function independently. “

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos