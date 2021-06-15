Health
Oregon reports 127 new cases with no new COVID-19-related deaths
State vaccinations slightly above 71,500 from reaching 70% figure
Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There are no new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,730, the Oregon Department of Health reported Monday.
OHA also reported 127 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am today, bringing the state total to 205,154.
CDC data tracker issue update
OHA needs to be vaccinated with COVID-19 to meet Oregon’s goal of vaccination of 70% of people over the age of 18 depending on daily data updates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Is reporting the number of people.
Unfortunately, the CDC is having problems with a data feed that contributes to the COVID Data Tracker dashboard that Oregon uses to track state progress towards 70%.
The CDC is working to resolve this issue and will fix it by Tuesday. The COVID data tracker is the only one that reports doses from all sources administered to Oregons, including doses controlled by federal agencies and doses given to people living in Oregon by other state providers. The place.
Vaccination in Oregon
OHA reported on Monday that 11,430 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 7,793 doses were given on Sunday and 3,637 doses were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Sunday.
Currently, the 7-day moving average is 16,766 times per day.
Oregon is currently receiving 2,382,590 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,674,408 first and second doses of Moderna, and 156,692 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Monday, 2,323,460 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,038,610 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregons who need vaccination to reach the 70% threshold is 71,522.Daily countdowns can be found at OHA vaccination page..
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).
To date, 2,881,575 Pfizer, 2,195,420 Modana, and 299,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.
These data are tentative and subject to change.
OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Monday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.
COVID-19 hospitalized
The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 174, 11 more than Sunday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, seven more than on Sunday.
The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients over the last 7 days was 1,175, a decrease of 22.3% from the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 174.
The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
Learn more about hospital capacity...
St. Charles Bend reported 29 COVID-19 cases, 7 in the ICU and 4 on mechanical ventilation as of 4 am on Monday.
Cases and deaths
Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Monday were Baker (1), Benton (1), Craccamah (25), Multnomah (5), Colombia (2), Crook (2), Deschutz (9). ), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Harney (9), Josephine (3), Lane (5), Lynn (13), Morrow (2), Multnomah (30), Union (1), Washington (3) ), Yamhill (3).
Details of COVID-19 vaccination
For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, please visit our web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]