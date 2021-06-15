Oregon reports 127 new cases with no new COVID-19-related deaths

State vaccinations slightly above 71,500 from reaching 70% figure

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There are no new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,730, the Oregon Department of Health reported Monday.

OHA also reported 127 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am today, bringing the state total to 205,154.

CDC data tracker issue update

OHA needs to be vaccinated with COVID-19 to meet Oregon’s goal of vaccination of 70% of people over the age of 18 depending on daily data updates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Is reporting the number of people.

Unfortunately, the CDC is having problems with a data feed that contributes to the COVID Data Tracker dashboard that Oregon uses to track state progress towards 70%.

The CDC is working to resolve this issue and will fix it by Tuesday. The COVID data tracker is the only one that reports doses from all sources administered to Oregons, including doses controlled by federal agencies and doses given to people living in Oregon by other state providers. The place.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Monday that 11,430 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 7,793 doses were given on Sunday and 3,637 doses were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 16,766 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 2,382,590 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,674,408 first and second doses of Moderna, and 156,692 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, 2,323,460 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,038,610 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregons who need vaccination to reach the 70% threshold is 71,522.Daily countdowns can be found at OHA vaccination page..

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,881,575 Pfizer, 2,195,420 Modana, and 299,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Monday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 174, 11 more than Sunday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, seven more than on Sunday.

The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients over the last 7 days was 1,175, a decrease of 22.3% from the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 174.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 29 COVID-19 cases, 7 in the ICU and 4 on mechanical ventilation as of 4 am on Monday.

Cases and deaths

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Monday were Baker (1), Benton (1), Craccamah (25), Multnomah (5), Colombia (2), Crook (2), Deschutz (9). ), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Harney (9), Josephine (3), Lane (5), Lynn (13), Morrow (2), Multnomah (30), Union (1), Washington (3) ), Yamhill (3).

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, please visit our web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.