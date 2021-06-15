Studies say “ice” -flavored e-cigarettes may increase the risk of vapers addiction to nicotine





June 14th (UPI)- “Ice” -flavored e-cigarettes may increase the risk of nicotine addiction among young adults who use them, a study published Monday by the journal. Tobacco regulation Found. Users of these so-called “hybrid” vapors, which combine sweet fruits with chilled mint or menthol flavors, were almost 50% more likely to smoke traditional cigarettes than non-users and experienced symptoms of nicotine addiction. Vapors using ice flavors were almost twice as likely as those who prefer fruit flavors using disposable non-cartridge e-cigarette devices sold as “tobacco-free nicotine” sources. Almost half of the young adults surveyed reported using ice-flavored cartridges most often. “There are some hypotheses as to why ice flavor use is associated with more frequent use and symptoms of nicotine addiction,” study co-author Adam Leventhal told UPI by email. “We speculate that attractive marketing of ice flavored products may enhance the decision of young people to try these products. [and] This combination is particularly attractive and may promote deeper inhalation and promote continued use, “said Levental, director of the Institute of Poisoning Science at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. According to Leventhal, the products claimed by e-cigarette device makers as “ice” flavors include “blueberry ice” or “melon ice,” which are relatively new to the US market. Early study by Institute of Poisoning Science Researchers have shown, at least historically, that young vapors prefer fruits as well as menthol and mint flavors. For this study, Leventhal and his colleagues conducted an online survey of 344 young adult e-cigarette users with an average age of 21 in Southern California. Respondents were asked if they were vaped, and if so, the flavors they used most often in the last 30 days. Of the respondents, 168, or 49%, reported using the “ice” flavor most often, 17% quoted menthol or mint, and 34% showed fruit flavors. Almost one-third of “ice” users also reported smoking traditional cigarettes in the last 30 days, compared to 22% of non-users. According to researchers, 67% of people who smoke “ice” said they experienced symptoms of vapor-sucking addiction, and 43% of users of fruit flavors said they did. In addition, 65% of “ice” vaporizers showed that they were using disposable non-cartridge e-cigarette devices compared to 35% of fruit vaporizers. “Our research found that young adult ice-flavored e-cigarette users are more likely to use disposable e-cigarettes. [are marketed] “It contains tobacco-free nicotine,” Levental said. “It is unclear whether e-cigarettes containing non-cigarette-derived nicotine will be subject to federal tobacco product regulations. [so] Our findings will help draw attention towards determining how this latest evolution of e-cigarette products will fit into national and local policies, “he said.

