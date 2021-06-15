The United States bans dogs from more than 100 countries amid concerns about the spread of rabies





Federal health officials announced Monday that dogs from more than 100 countries would be banned from bringing dogs into the United States for a year due to growing concerns about the spread of rabies. Target country Ban, Which is scheduled to come into effect on July 14, is considered to be at high risk of spreading the deadly virus, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. They include the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Colombia, China, Russia, Ukraine, India and the Philippines. CDC officials said temporary steps were needed to prevent the reintroduction of canine rabies virus variants in the United States, where the mutants have been eliminated since 2007. According to the CDC, 100,000 of the 1 million dogs brought to the United States each year may be denied entry, with limited exceptions if service dog owners or foreigners travel through the state. It is said that it will be. Pets.

“Rabies are fatal to both humans and animals, and importing even one rabies dog can infect humans, pets and wildlife,” the agency said on its website Monday. .. Health officials said the number of dogs from high-risk countries denied entry to the United States in 2020 increased by 52 percent compared to the last two years. According to the CDC, many dogs, mostly from Russia, Ukraine and Colombia, were rejected because the documents submitted were fraudulent and exaggerated in age. Prior to the ban, dogs in high-risk countries were brought to the United States at least four months old, giving them enough time to be vaccinated against rabies. According to health officials, dogs have had to wait longer to return to their original country due to shorter flight schedules, increasing their risk of illness and death. Dr. Douglas Kratt, president of the American Veterinary Association, said in an interview Monday that a temporary ban was the right step. Dr. Kratt, who owns a veterinary clinic in Onalaska, Wisconsin, said, “This is a deadly virus. I think protecting health and welfare is a major concern not only for rabies, but for many other illnesses. Animals.”

In the United States, the frequency of transmission of rabies from dogs to humans has declined sharply in recent decades due to animal vaccination programs and efforts to prevent dog bites. The virus, which does not cure when symptoms begin, kills tens of thousands of people each year, mainly in Asia and Africa. World Health Organization.. According to the CDC, the new rules apply to dogs that are checked in as baggage or shipped as cargo on flights to the United States. Owners of puppies, emotional support dogs, and service dogs must comply with the rules. If an exception occurs, at least 6 months of age (confirmed by submitting a current photo of the dog’s teeth), have a microchip, have a valid rabies vaccination certificate, and have a valid rabies serology. Only dogs with titer are eligible. Approved laboratory if the dog is vaccinated outside the United States.

