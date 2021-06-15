A Case of “Delta” Mutant Detected in Hawaii by State Laboratories





The Department of State Research of the Ministry of Health of Hawaii has identified SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2. This is also known as the Delta Variant on the island. This COVID-19 strain was first detected in India, where the virus caused a public health crisis in April and May. Delta variants currently account for about 6% of all cases in the United States. The State Institute department regularly monitors mutants through genome sequence monitoring. This subspecies was detected in specimens of Oahu residents who traveled to Nevada in early May. The delta variant was reported in Nevada in May. According to state officials, the person had been completely vaccinated with COVID-19 before traveling and had a negative SARS-CoV-2 test before leaving Nevada. A few days after returning to Hawaii, the person developed mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Individuals were quarantined and close relationships with households were quarantined. To date, there is no evidence of home infection or secondary infection. Article continues under AD “Early evidence suggests that the delta mutant may spread more rapidly than other SARS-CoV-2 strains,” said Edward Desmond, director of state research. “There are reports that the Delta variant has a higher incidence of serious illness than the original COVID-19, but there is not yet sufficient evidence to support that conclusion.” Article continues under AD The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies delta mutants as strains of concern. The health sector is working with other states and the CDC to learn more about the characteristics of delta variants. However, the COVID-19 vaccine, which is licensed for use in the United States, provides protection against most variants currently prevalent in the United States. “Vaccines not only prevent infections, but also protect them from serious illnesses,” said Dr. Elizabeth Char, director of state health. “This is one of the very rare and groundbreaking cases where the vaccine did not prevent the infection, but the infected did not have a serious illness.” The State Research Institute division began sequencing the SARS-CoV-2 genome in June 2020. We are currently inspecting 50-100 samples a week and developing a test algorithm designed to find variants in a timely manner. Article continues under AD “We recommend it to anyone eligible to be vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. The vaccine is free and widely available,” says Char.

..





