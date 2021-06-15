Colorado COVID cases and hospitalizations decline again





Experts believe that Colorado’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations will continue to decline throughout the summer, but it is unclear what will happen in the fall. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that as of Monday afternoon, 371 people were hospitalized with confirmation or suspicion of COVID-19. Hospitalization was finally below the peak of 412 in the summer of July 2020. This is a feat that took nearly eight months. (The summer wave of 2020 was the smallest of the four waves Colorado experienced, less than a quarter of hospitalization at the worst of December.) The state reported 2,803 new COVID-19 cases a week ending Sunday, the lowest since mid-September. Since the pandemic began, the percentage of tests that have returned to positive has also reached its lowest point, with an average positive rate of 2.41% last week. Dr. John Samet, Dean of the Colorado Department of Public Health, said the state could expect new cases and hospitalizations to continue to decline for at least a few months. He said the improvement in spring “weakening” was due to the vaccine countering the more contagious mutants and the people taking less precautions. “It looks like the vaccine is finally being taken over,” he said. According to Samet, it’s unclear what will happen in the fall as children are likely to return to school and more adults will resume work directly. And there is still room for improvement. The State Department of Health reported that 256 people were admitted to a Colorado hospital with COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. This is about twice the number of hospitalizations in the last week of May 2020, when the state recorded a record low of 124 new hospitalizations. Colorado has a relatively high immunization rate, with approximately 68% of adults receiving at least one vaccination. According to the New York Times.. The national average is 65%. With a few exceptions, counties where the virus continues to spread more widely are those with lower immunization rates than the entire state. Hospitalizations have been stable or declining in most of the states as of Monday, but have increased in Mesa and Weld counties for at least seven days in the last two weeks, according to the state dashboard. Both are below average, but Weld’s rate is significantly higher than Mesa’s. Case numbers also vary widely across states and are generally followed by vaccination coverage. In Dolores County, where only 38% of adults are vaccinated, enough that most businesses would have been at Level Orange, which was limited to 25% capacity if the state dialing framework was still in effect. There was a case. Six counties, Delta, Mesa, Moffat, Rio Grande, Sawatchi, and San Miguel, became Level Yellow, and the enterprise was only half full. Of these counties, only San Miguel had higher immunization rates than the entire state. Positive rates are also high in some counties, suggesting that infection may not be found. Positive rates were over 10% in Lake, San Miguel and Dolores counties. Those over 5% worry about professionals.

