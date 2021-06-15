Health
After COVID-19, children can develop MIS-C: Here are the signs
- Only a small proportion of children infected with COVID-19 develop Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C).
- This serious complication can appear weeks after the initial infection.
- MIS-C causes widespread inflammation that can affect multiple tissues and organs.
COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than in adults, but some children become seriously ill with illness or related complications.
Only a small percentage of young people infected with the coronavirus develop pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). This serious complication can appear weeks after the initial infection.
“MIS-C is a post-infection inflammatory condition that causes the body’s immune system to become a form of overdrive,” he said. Dr. Christina Johns, MEd, FAAP, Pediatric Emergency Physician, Senior Medical Advisor to PM Pediatrics at Lake Success, NY.
“The spillover effect means that many inflammatory processes can occur in many different organs,” she said.
In a study published last week
“It’s a rare complication, and the numbers from this new study certainly support it, but it’s not without results. Getting MIS-C isn’t easy,” Johns said. Told.
The new study was conducted by researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Researchers analyzed MIS-C surveillance data from seven jurisdictions: Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York (excluding New York City), and Pennsylvania.
They found that 248 cases of MIS-C were reported between April and June 2020 among people under the age of 20 in these jurisdictions.
Among children who developed COVID-19, black, Latino or Hispanic, and Asian or Pacific Islander children were more likely to develop MIS-C than white children.
“We’ve known for some time that cases of MIS-C appear to be higher in black Americans or Latin Americans, but we also knew that these groups were at increased risk of COVID,” he said. I will. Dr. Rory RubinDirector of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Northwell Health, New Hyde Park, NY.
“Currently, this study shows that certain racial groups are at higher risk, regardless of the risk of getting COVID,” he said.
MIS-C causes widespread inflammation that can affect multiple tissues and organs.
“It causes inflammation that affects many systems in the body, including the heart, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and eyes,” Rubin said.
One of the most common symptoms is fever that lasts for at least 3-4 days.
Other potential symptoms are:
- Skin rash
- Bloody eyes
- Red or swollen lips
- stomach ache
- diarrhea
- vomiting
Specific symptoms vary from child to child.
Some cases of the syndrome
If you think your child may have MIS-C,
“What I’m really worried about about MIS-C is how quickly children can go from seemingly completely okay to feeling sick to a very serious illness,” Johns said. Told to.
“If your parents have serious concerns about something wrong, trust their instincts,” she said.
Health professionals treat MIS-C with supportive care such as:
- Intravenous infusion
- Drugs that suppress inflammation
- Treatments to improve heart function and breathing
“Inflammation involving the heart is probably the most serious feature, and many children are treated for a severe disorder of heart function known as cardiogenic shock,” he said. Michael Grosso, MD, Chairman and Chairman of the Pediatrics Department at Huntington Hospital in Northwell Health, Long Island, NY.
“In such cases, the children will need to be admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit and maintain their lives,” he continued.
MIS-C is just one of several complications The potential for children and adolescents to develop from COVID-19.
“I would like to condemn the argument that COVID is not a big deal if you are in the pediatric age group,” Rubin said. “It is still the cause of many infectious diseases, morbidity, and even death in the childhood age group.”
The only known way to prevent MIS-C and other COVID-19-related complications is to avoid coronavirus infection.
“It’s best done by doing everything we’ve done throughout the pandemic: social distance, hand hygiene, and masking,” Grosso said.
“The most important thing is to get vaccinated against pediatric patients who are at least 12 years old,” he said.
Is
Scientists are still studying the COVID-19 vaccine in young children. As more discoveries emerge from these studies, Grosso hopes that the vaccine will be granted an emergency use authorization for younger children “in the near future.”
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]