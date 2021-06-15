After COVID-19, children can develop MIS-C: Here are the signs

Share on Pinterest Young people infected with the coronavirus may also develop pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in their children.Marco Gaber / Getty Images Only a small proportion of children infected with COVID-19 develop Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C).

This serious complication can appear weeks after the initial infection.

MIS-C causes widespread inflammation that can affect multiple tissues and organs. COVID-19 tends to be less severe in children than in adults, but some children become seriously ill with illness or related complications. Only a small percentage of young people infected with the coronavirus develop pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). This serious complication can appear weeks after the initial infection. “MIS-C is a post-infection inflammatory condition that causes the body’s immune system to become a form of overdrive,” he said. Dr. Christina Johns, MEd, FAAP, Pediatric Emergency Physician, Senior Medical Advisor to PM Pediatrics at Lake Success, NY. “The spillover effect means that many inflammatory processes can occur in many different organs,” she said. In a study published last week JAMA network open The researchers examined 1 million cases under the age of 21 who were infected with the coronavirus and later developed MIS-C. “It’s a rare complication, and the numbers from this new study certainly support it, but it’s not without results. Getting MIS-C isn’t easy,” Johns said. Told.

The new study was conducted by researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Researchers analyzed MIS-C surveillance data from seven jurisdictions: Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York (excluding New York City), and Pennsylvania. They found that 248 cases of MIS-C were reported between April and June 2020 among people under the age of 20 in these jurisdictions. Among children who developed COVID-19, black, Latino or Hispanic, and Asian or Pacific Islander children were more likely to develop MIS-C than white children. “We’ve known for some time that cases of MIS-C appear to be higher in black Americans or Latin Americans, but we also knew that these groups were at increased risk of COVID,” he said. I will. Dr. Rory RubinDirector of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Northwell Health, New Hyde Park, NY. “Currently, this study shows that certain racial groups are at higher risk, regardless of the risk of getting COVID,” he said.

MIS-C causes widespread inflammation that can affect multiple tissues and organs. “It causes inflammation that affects many systems in the body, including the heart, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and eyes,” Rubin said. One of the most common symptoms is fever that lasts for at least 3-4 days. Other potential symptoms are: Skin rash

Bloody eyes

Red or swollen lips

stomach ache

diarrhea

vomiting Specific symptoms vary from child to child. Some cases of the syndrome report Adult (MIS-A).

If you think your child may have MIS-C, CDC We recommend that you contact your doctor, nurse, or clinic immediately. “What I’m really worried about about MIS-C is how quickly children can go from seemingly completely okay to feeling sick to a very serious illness,” Johns said. Told to. “If your parents have serious concerns about something wrong, trust their instincts,” she said. Health professionals treat MIS-C with supportive care such as: Intravenous infusion

Drugs that suppress inflammation

Treatments to improve heart function and breathing “Inflammation involving the heart is probably the most serious feature, and many children are treated for a severe disorder of heart function known as cardiogenic shock,” he said. Michael Grosso, MD, Chairman and Chairman of the Pediatrics Department at Huntington Hospital in Northwell Health, Long Island, NY. “In such cases, the children will need to be admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit and maintain their lives,” he continued.