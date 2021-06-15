New treatments stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease in the monkey brain

Diagram of the brain of a person with Alzheimer’s disease. Credit: Wikipedia / public domain.

New therapies encourage immune defense cells to swallow deformed proteins, amyloid beta plaques, and tau tangles. These accumulations are known to kill nearby brain cells as part of Alzheimer’s disease.

Up to 59 plaque deposits in the brain after treatment with CpG oligodeoxynucleotides (CpG ODN) in older monkeys compared to untreated animals, according to a study led by researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. %. It turned out to be few. Amyloid beta plaque Protein fragments that aggregate together and clog the junction between them. Nerve cell (Neuron).

The brains of treated animals also showed reduced levels of toxic tau. This neurofiber protein can destroy adjacent tissues when disease-related changes in its chemical structure are trapped in other cells.

“Our findings show that this treatment is Immune system To delay neurodegeneration, “Akash Patel, MS, an assistant research scientist at the Center for Cognitive Neurology at NYU Langone Health, said.

Researchers say the treatment also led to cognitive benefits. When presented with a series of puzzles, older monkeys who took the drug behaved like young adults and were far superior to those of their age group, who remained untreated. Treated monkeys also learned new puzzle-solving skills faster than their untreated peers.

Past treatment efforts targeting the immune system have failed because the drug overstimulated the immune system and caused dangerous levels of inflammation that could kill brain cells, researchers said.

“Our new treatments are offered cyclically, avoiding the pitfalls of previous attempts and giving the immune system the opportunity to rest between doses,” said the study’s co-authors. Said Thomas Wisnievsky, MD. He states that the treated monkeys showed no further inflammation. Wisniewski is Gerald J of the Department of Neurology. And Professor Dorothy R. Friedman and Director of the Center for Cognitive Neurology at NYU Langone.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and there is no known cure. Wisnievsky, director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at NYU Langone, said medications designed to delay or control symptoms failed. Increased evidence is associated with a set of immune systems, cells and proteins that protect the body from the invasion of bacteria and viruses as the cause of Alzheimer’s disease. A subset of the immune cells of the innate immune system swallow and remove debris and toxins from body tissues, along with invading microorganisms. Studies show that these immunoadministrators become dull as people grow older and unable to get rid of the toxins that cause neurodegeneration.

June 15 New survey published as a cover article in the journal brainAccording to Wisniewski, it is the first potential treatment for monkey disorders that target the innate immune system. CpG ODN drugs are part of a class of innate immunomodulators that accelerate these worn-out immunomodulators. He is also the first member of a research team to use “pulse” drug administration techniques to avoid immune-driven reactions such as swelling and pain caused by excessive inflammation, damage, or homing by immune cells at the site of infection. .. Is called. It is necessary for immune defense and cure, but too much inflammation contributes to the mechanism of many diseases.

To investigate, the research team investigated 15 female squirrel monkeys between the ages of 17 and 19. Eight received monthly doses for two years, and the rest received saline instead. The researchers observed the behavior of the two groups and compared brain tissue and blood samples for evidence of plaque deposition, tau protein levels, and inflammation.

Wisniewski states that with aging, virtually all squirrels spontaneously develop forms of neurodegeneration that mimic Alzheimer’s disease in humans, making them ideal for disease research.

“The similarity of aging between the animals studied and our own species gives us hope that this treatment will also work for human patients,” said the co-author of the study. Henrieta Shorzois, MD, said.

Scholtzova, an associate professor of neurology at NYU Langone, warns that researchers have only evaluated older monkeys that already show significant signs of neurodegeneration. Further examination of young animals can assess the effectiveness of treatment in the early stages of the disease, she said.

According to Scholtzova, the team will then begin testing CpGODN therapy in human patients with mild cognitive impairment or in the early stages of dementia. They also study this treatment for related neurodegenerative diseases.