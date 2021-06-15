How mRNA vaccines prevent or eliminate infectious diseases other than COVID-19

The COVID-19 vaccine immediately helped contain COVID-19. Scientists have used basic research and technology developed with the pen to create vaccines to prevent new viruses. Today, as we compete against COVID-19 to vaccinate more people in more places, the biology behind these vaccines is ready to change the world again. With the promise of a whole new class of vaccines based on mRNA, the story of this new treatment continues with a pen. There, researchers and laboratories are investigating other infections that can be prevented with effective mRNA vaccines, including influenza and sexually transmitted diseases. ..

What is an mRNA vaccine?

The COVID vaccine uses messenger RNA or mRNA to instruct the body to produce a specific protein called a spike protein. These proteins are similar to viral proteins, and this antigen triggers the body’s immune system to create specific antibodies that can fight the actual virus when the body is exposed. Drew Weissman, a professor of infectious diseases at the Perelman School of Medicine, and Katalin Karikó, an associate professor of neurosurgery, helped pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna pave the way for COVID-19 vaccines with the discovery of mRNA in 2005.

What are the benefits of mRNA vaccines?

“There are some crucial advantages to using an mRNA vaccine compared to other types of vaccines,” said Dr. Weissman. He points out that mRNA vaccines are easier to make than other types of vaccines and may be more effective.

As seen with the COVID-19 vaccine, it is possible to quickly build new vaccines. “The mRNA vaccine is essentially plug-and-play. It modifies the portion of the mRNA that encodes the protein and plugs in new code specific to the virus you want to protect, causing the body to produce a protein that matches the protein of that virus. I believe we can. There is no need to develop and manufacture a whole new formulation. “

Another advantage is the speed at which RNA vaccines can be made. Other types of vaccines, such as live attenuated vaccines (such as sardines, mumps and rubella vaccines) and inactivated vaccines (such as influenza and polio vaccines), require the actual pathogen to be transported and replicated during the manufacturing process. There is, says Dr. Weissman. “This is equivalent to speeding up production. This is important in the event of a new infectious disease and needs to be protected quickly.”

Both clinical trials and hands-on studies investigating the potency of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine have shown enormous efficacy. According to Dr. Weissman, there is less than a 10 percent chance of getting COVID-19 if you are completely vaccinated with the mRNA vaccine. And according to the latest data, if you are infected with COVID-19, the symptoms will not be severe enough to require hospitalization.

“The level of protection is far superior to many other vaccines against other diseases,” said Dr. Weissman.

How can basic research make a better mRNA vaccine in the future?

James Everwine, a professor of system pharmacology and translational therapy at the University of Pennsylvania, with a primary focus on basic and basic research related to neurobiology, has long believed in the promise of mRNA.

“When we put the RNA in cell A into cell B, we found that cell B became cell A,” Dr. Eberwine described the lab experiment decades ago. “RNA and mRNA have figurative cell memory and literal transformation qualities.”

Dr. Eberwine’s work to understand how translating different RNA molecules into proteins affects different cells dates back to 27 years ago. A groundbreaking study of Weissman and Calico. Dr. Eberwine and his colleagues were the first to “transfect” RNA into a cell when it was put into a region of a neuron and the protein made from that RNA determined what it did in that region of the neuron. Was the person.

While each current mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine tells the body to make only one type of spike protein, Dr. Eberwine says the advantage of the mRNA vaccine is that it makes several different proteins in the body. I think that it is possible to create it like this. These proteins lead to antibodies that target various aspects of the invading virus. Ultimately, it means that the body has different weapons to attack the threatening virus.

Among other things, he and his lab are working on developing better ways to shape viruses and other disease-related proteins by creating solution-based protein structures rather than crystalline structures. This will give you a clearer picture of which regions of mRNA are the most effective and useful components of cell therapy and vaccines.

Vaccines for many other diseases other than COVID-19 are already in the works. Below is a summary of some of the mRNA studies being conducted on the pen to combat infections.

Can mRNA vaccines prevent influenza or replace seasonal influenza vaccines?

Scott Hensley, a professor of microbiology at Penn, said seasonal flu, which kills tens of thousands of people in the United States in a typical year, is a constant source of risk of infection. Pandemics can also occur when a new influenza virus is transmitted from animals to humans. Dr. Hensley has been developing new flu vaccines since he launched his lab over a decade ago and is now leading the Center of Excellence (CEIRR) for Penn’s new flu research and response. I will.

“The flu virus is constantly changing,” said Dr. Hensley. “We need to develop new vaccines that elicit immunity to a variety of virus strains, and we need new vaccine technology that can be updated quickly to catch up with these fast-moving viruses.”

Today, scientists and vaccine manufacturers need to study virus and mutation trends to predict and imagine what the virus will look like in order to create new seasonal vaccines each year.

“MRNA technology checks every correct box of flu vaccines,” said Dr. Hensley. “These vaccines induce high levels of antibodies that recognize a variety of antigenically diverse virus strains, and the vaccines themselves can be easily renewed.”

Together, doctor. Hensley and Weissman developed the H1N1 mRNA vaccine and found that it elicited persistently high levels of antibodies in mice and ferrets. It results in an epitope that is part of the antigen to which the antibody attaches (such as the peplomer in the case of the COVID-19 vaccine). Importantly, their H1N1 influenza vaccine may induce antibodies that target epitopes conserved among many different influenza virus strains and thus provide universal protection against many types of influenza. there is.

Small human trials of influenza virus mRNA vaccines have already been conducted, and given the success of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines in humans, this area has the potential to expand.

Can mRNA vaccines prevent sexually transmitted diseases?

Herpes simplex virus 2 (HSV-2), the most common sexually transmitted disease (STD), can be painful and can increase the risk of other infections (such as HIV), in newborns and It is a non-curable disease that can be fatal to the fetus. Of a mother infected with the virus. In addition, HSV-2 is often undetectable.

“HSV-2 also affects mental and emotional health,” said Harvey Friedman, a professor of infectious diseases and an HSV researcher. “Sick people need to worry about giving it to others and engaging in sexual relationships. And while there are treatments and methods to limit the spread of the disease to sexual partners, HSV There is no current cure to make it completely safe to have sex with someone who has -2. “

Dr. to deal with many different adverse effects of HSV-2. Friedman, Weissman and his colleagues are developing the mRNA HSV-2 vaccine. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, studies of mRNA herpes vaccines in mice showed that almost all mice exposed to HSV-2 after vaccination had bactericidal immunity. Exposure.

This mRNA herpes vaccine can be very effective because it stimulates antibodies against three different HSV-2 proteins. This is easily made possible by the mRNA vaccine.

“One antibody prevents the herpesvirus from entering the cell, and the other two antibodies prevent the virus from essentially turning off typical protective immune system functions,” Dr. Friedman said. .. “Other vaccines being developed elsewhere for HSV-2 target only that primary antibody.”

Dr. Friedman and Weissman will begin human clinical trials of the HSV-2 mRNA vaccine in 2022.

This exact vaccine for HSV-2 does not prevent other sexually transmitted diseases because all sexually transmitted diseases are different, but Dr. Friedman said that once the target of another particular sexually transmitted disease is identified, the mRNA will “It could be the best way to develop an effective vaccine,” he believes.

Can mRNA vaccines prevent future COVID mutants or other coronaviruses?

The pandemic of COVID-19 is not over and new variants continue to emerge, so vaccines such as the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine that can be easily adapted to cover new variants compared to other vaccine types. Is still worth it. Dr. Weissman’s lab is researching new formulations that may cover a broader spectrum of coronavirus and COVID-19 mutants.

The need for reliable vaccines will continue to be a foreseeable future need, especially in countries with low financial resources.

“As we have seen, richer countries have been able to spend money on the production and purchase of vaccines,” said Dr. Weissman. “But everyone is worth and needs access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

In the spring of 2020, Kiat Ruxrungtham of Chulalongkorn University in Thailand contacted Dr. Weissman and his laboratory, and Dr. Ruxrungtham’s laboratory with the support of the Thai government developed a unique mRNA vaccine for COVID-19. I asked about how to do it. Dr. Ruxrungtham, his colleagues, and the Thai government imagined that it would be difficult for their citizens and people in the surrounding poor countries to secure the COVID vaccine. They read a study from Dr. Weissman’s lab and found that the mRNA vaccine worked well and could be created fairly quickly.

Dr. Weissman and his lab then worked with Dr. Lax Langham’s lab to create a brand new COVID-19 mRNA vaccine specifically manufactured for people in Thailand and neighboring low-resource countries. Dr. Weissman’s lab and his Penn colleagues have supported Chulalongkorn’s efforts without compensation. Among other things, they meet them virtually, review data and the “code” of mRNA, and assist in production and testing. Thailand plans to begin Phase I trials of the new vaccine in June.

“I wanted to help people, so I pursued scientific research as a career,” said Dr. Weissman. “I’m not just worried about America and our own interests. I want the whole world to be vaccinated. Anyway, to put this pandemic behind us, as many people as possible Need to be vaccinated. COVID reiterates that we do not live in a bubble. “

Adapted from Pen Medicine News Release, April 27, 2021.