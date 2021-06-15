Ocean methane-eating microbes help cool the Earth’s temperature

June 14th (UPI)- According to a new study published on Monday, methane-eating microbes in the planet’s oceans play an unappreciated role in relaxing the Earth’s temperature. Journal Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences..

Carbon dioxide is the most abundant and well-known greenhouse gas, but methane is abundant and its warming effect is more than 30 times stronger.

Most of the methane released into the atmosphere is released by human activity, but some natural processes such as volcanic activity, underground water-rock interactions, and microbial metabolism also produce methane.

Most of the naturally occurring methane on Earth is produced by microorganisms, most of which are in the ocean. Over the last decade or so, many studies have shown that planetary oceans contain far more methane than scientists had previously thought.

Interestingly, studies show that methane is rarely released into the atmosphere.

According to the latest research, the abundant methane-hungry microbial communities on the ocean floor are responsible for trapping much of their methane in marine ecosystems.

Without these microbes, scientists speculate that the Earth’s atmosphere would host more methane-making it even warmer than before.

When scientists investigated the microbial communities surrounding seven geologically distinct seafloor infiltrations, they found that the group colonizing carbonate rocks was responsible for the highest methane consumption ever recorded. I noticed.

“These carbonate microbes act like methane biofilters that consume everything before leaving the ocean,” said Peter Gilgis, senior research author and professor of bioevolutionary biology at Harvard University. Said in the release.

Carbonate rocks are common on the ocean floor, but rarely form porous chimney-like structures that rise from the ocean floor at deep-sea sites off the coast of Point Dumm, California.

This is where scientists found record-breaking microbes.

“We measured the rate at which microorganisms from carbonates eat methane compared to microorganisms in sediments,” says Girguis. “We have found that carbonate-dwelling microbes consume methane 50 times faster than microbes in sediments.”

“For example, some methane-rich mud volcano sediment microorganisms eat methane 5 to 10 times faster, but 50 times faster is entirely new. Moreover, these rates are so. If not, it’s one of the most expensive. It’s the best, I measured it everywhere. “

In this release, co-author Jeffrey J. Marlowe, a former postdoctoral researcher at Harvard University, said, “The rate of oxidation of these methanes, or consumption, is really abnormal and I tried to understand why.” It was.

Microorganisms help build these rare carbonate chimneys by efficiently capturing methane that penetrates through seafloor vents and converting it into bicarbonate.

Scientists suspect that the carbonate chimneys they call home, and their mineral environment, are key to their unprecedented metabolic capacity. Researchers have found that some of the microbial communities that colonize carbonate rocks are surrounded by conductive pyrite.

Efficient electron exchange hypothesized by researchers may explain why these organisms can eat so much methane so quickly.

“These very high rates are facilitated by these carbonates, which provide a framework for the growth of microorganisms,” Girguis said.

“This system is similar to a market where carbonates collect a large number of microorganisms in one place to grow and exchange (in this case, exchange electrons), which increases methane consumption,” Gilgis said. It was.

Girguis, Marlow, and their research partners have recently been working in the laboratory to recreate diverse seafloor environments and study how microorganisms metabolize methane under different conditions.

Researchers hope that ongoing experiments will reveal how various properties of the carbonate environment affect the metabolic rate of methane-eating microorganisms.

“First, we need to understand how these microbes maintain their metabolic rate, whether they are in the chimney or in the sediment. To build predictive power, do this in a changing world. We need to know, “says Marlowe.

“Once we have figured out how many of these interrelated factors come together to turn methane into rock, then we can move these anaerobic methane-eating microorganisms to other landfills with methane leaks, etc. You can ask how it can be applied to your situation, “he said.