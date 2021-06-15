Health
Ocean methane-eating microbes help cool the Earth’s temperature
June 14th (UPI)- According to a new study published on Monday, methane-eating microbes in the planet’s oceans play an unappreciated role in relaxing the Earth’s temperature. Journal Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences..
Carbon dioxide is the most abundant and well-known greenhouse gas, but methane is abundant and its warming effect is more than 30 times stronger.
Most of the methane released into the atmosphere is released by human activity, but some natural processes such as volcanic activity, underground water-rock interactions, and microbial metabolism also produce methane.
Most of the naturally occurring methane on Earth is produced by microorganisms, most of which are in the ocean. Over the last decade or so, many studies have shown that planetary oceans contain far more methane than scientists had previously thought.
Interestingly, studies show that methane is rarely released into the atmosphere.
According to the latest research, the abundant methane-hungry microbial communities on the ocean floor are responsible for trapping much of their methane in marine ecosystems.
Without these microbes, scientists speculate that the Earth’s atmosphere would host more methane-making it even warmer than before.
When scientists investigated the microbial communities surrounding seven geologically distinct seafloor infiltrations, they found that the group colonizing carbonate rocks was responsible for the highest methane consumption ever recorded. I noticed.
“These carbonate microbes act like methane biofilters that consume everything before leaving the ocean,” said Peter Gilgis, senior research author and professor of bioevolutionary biology at Harvard University. Said in the release.
Carbonate rocks are common on the ocean floor, but rarely form porous chimney-like structures that rise from the ocean floor at deep-sea sites off the coast of Point Dumm, California.
This is where scientists found record-breaking microbes.
“We measured the rate at which microorganisms from carbonates eat methane compared to microorganisms in sediments,” says Girguis. “We have found that carbonate-dwelling microbes consume methane 50 times faster than microbes in sediments.”
“For example, some methane-rich mud volcano sediment microorganisms eat methane 5 to 10 times faster, but 50 times faster is entirely new. Moreover, these rates are so. If not, it’s one of the most expensive. It’s the best, I measured it everywhere. “
In this release, co-author Jeffrey J. Marlowe, a former postdoctoral researcher at Harvard University, said, “The rate of oxidation of these methanes, or consumption, is really abnormal and I tried to understand why.” It was.
Microorganisms help build these rare carbonate chimneys by efficiently capturing methane that penetrates through seafloor vents and converting it into bicarbonate.
Scientists suspect that the carbonate chimneys they call home, and their mineral environment, are key to their unprecedented metabolic capacity. Researchers have found that some of the microbial communities that colonize carbonate rocks are surrounded by conductive pyrite.
Efficient electron exchange hypothesized by researchers may explain why these organisms can eat so much methane so quickly.
“These very high rates are facilitated by these carbonates, which provide a framework for the growth of microorganisms,” Girguis said.
“This system is similar to a market where carbonates collect a large number of microorganisms in one place to grow and exchange (in this case, exchange electrons), which increases methane consumption,” Gilgis said. It was.
Girguis, Marlow, and their research partners have recently been working in the laboratory to recreate diverse seafloor environments and study how microorganisms metabolize methane under different conditions.
Researchers hope that ongoing experiments will reveal how various properties of the carbonate environment affect the metabolic rate of methane-eating microorganisms.
“First, we need to understand how these microbes maintain their metabolic rate, whether they are in the chimney or in the sediment. To build predictive power, do this in a changing world. We need to know, “says Marlowe.
“Once we have figured out how many of these interrelated factors come together to turn methane into rock, then we can move these anaerobic methane-eating microorganisms to other landfills with methane leaks, etc. You can ask how it can be applied to your situation, “he said.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]