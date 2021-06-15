Listening to music near bedtime can interfere with sleep-that’s why





People who listen to music There is Getting a good night’s sleep may be difficult before bedtime

Instrumental music worsened sleep quality – it made earworms twice as bad

Researchers say spending 5-10 minutes writing a to-do list or writing thoughts on paper can help reduce earworms. People who experience involuntary music images, also known as “earworms,” ​​may have poorer sleep quality than those who rarely experience earworms. Published in psychology We compared the sleep quality of people with earworms and those who had little experience with them. Earworms occur when a song or song is repeated many times in a person’s mind. Sleep quality measurement The researchers divided the study into three parts. The first part consisted of a study involving 209 participants and a laboratory experiment, completing a series of studies on sleep quality, listening to music, and frequency of earworms. As soon as I wake up at night and the next morning. In the second part of the study, 50 people with an average age of 21.2 were randomly assigned to listen to lyrical or instrumental-only popular songs before going to bed in the laboratory. In Part 3 of the study, “slow frontal swaying activity,” a marker of sleep-dependent memory integration, could be significantly increased. How does music interfere with your sleep? Findings from the first part of the study showed that people who listened to music frequently reported persistent nighttime earworms associated with poorer sleep quality. The results of the second part suggest that instrumental music increased the incidence of nighttime earworms and exacerbated polysomnography, a comprehensive test used to diagnose sleep quality. .. Both studies suggest that earworms are experienced during awakening and that the sleeping brain is processing the melody of music. “Before bedtime, three popular catchy songs: Taylor Swift’s” Shake It Off, “Carly Rae Jepsen’s” Call Me Maybe, “and Journey’s” Don’t Stop Believin. ” I played. A song or a non-lyrical instrumental version of a song, “says research author Dr. Michael Skarin. “Participants replied whether they experienced earworms and when they experienced them. Next, they analyzed whether they affected sleep physiology at night. Those who caught the earworms said. It’s harder to fall asleep, more awakenings at night, and more time in the lighter stages of sleep, “Skarin adds. Focus on the task The results of Part 3 of the study show that certain music can disrupt nighttime sleep by inducing long-lasting earworms that are perpetuated by a spontaneous memory reactivation process. Is shown. “Most people thought music would improve their sleep, but those who listened to more music found it to sleep worse. Surprisingly, instrumental music reduced sleep quality. Instrumental music leads to about twice as many earworms, “says Schullin. Researchers recommend that the easiest way to get rid of earworms is to focus entirely on tasks, problems, or activities that help distract the brain from the earworms. They suggest spending 5 to 10 minutes writing a to-do list and putting thoughts on paper to help navigate the distractions. * Click here for more information on Covid-19 research, science and news Here..

