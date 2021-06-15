Covid-19 challenges the fight against AIDS: PM’s aide-newspaper





Islamabad: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Faisal Sultan said Covid-19 poses a significant challenge to the effort to combat HIV / AIDS. He addressed a session at the UN General Assembly on AIDS through a video call, stating that Pakistan continued its vigorous efforts to combat HIV / AIDS and made great strides in this regard. “The Pakistani government is aware of the fact that delayed delivery of testing and treatment services puts many vulnerable people at greater risk and has strategies such as staffing, smart outreach and the provision of personal protective equipment. We have taken immediate steps to change (PPE) dispensing of all field staff and anti-retrovirus (ARV) treatment for several months. As a result, uninterrupted supply of services can be ensured at these unprecedented times and continue to work closely with all partners, communities and relevant stakeholders to continue these revised protocols. We aim to comply, “he said. “The High Level Conference provides us with the opportunity to renew our unwavering determination to combat the HIV / AIDS epidemic by 2030, in line with Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Health and Welfare for All). “I will.” Pakistan has also launched a universal health insurance program for the entire population, including HIV / AIDS and primary health care level interventions as part of the community. Interventions covered by this package include HIV / AIDS testing, counseling, referrals to antiretroviral treatments, provision of preventatives and syringes to high-risk groups, and health education. We believe that universal health insurance is important to ensure the right to the health of all without discrimination, “he said. Dr. Sultan said the international community needs a global health compact, where no one has been denied the right to health and everyone has universal health insurance. He added that ending the HIV / AIDS epidemic by 2030 should be one of the priorities of the Global Compact. World Blood Donor Day The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) celebrated World Blood Donor Day on Monday, raising public awareness of the need for regular blood donations. The slogan of the day was “Blood and keep the world beating.” Parliamentary Vice-Chair Kasim Khan Sri was the lead guest of the event, attended by PRCS Chair Abral Hak, Secretary-General Adil Nawaz, senior officials and volunteers. Sri said the day was a reminder of the importance of blood transfusions in health care and medical care around the world. Mr. Haku launched a blood donation campaign in front of the Capitol and said Mr. Suri was the first to donate blood. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (Pims) held an event calling on citizens to donate blood, which is the lifeline of Thalassemia patients and those hospitalized after the accident. Published at dawn on June 15, 2021

