Almost half of Germany’s population has been vaccinated with corona at least once

Six months after the launch of the corona vaccination campaign in Germany, nearly half of the population received at least one initial vaccination. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Sunday, 48.1% of citizens were first vaccinated and 25.7% were already fully protected. This also means that millions of people are still unprotected or only partially protected.

Far from there

At the beginning of June, RKI President Lothar Wieler said a single vaccination did not provide adequate protection against infection. This is only different from the Janssen vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). The Janssen vaccine is fully protected with a single dose. To significantly eliminate measures, more than 80% of the population requires complete vaccination or immunoprotection by either infection or vaccination. In the future, if you need to face a more contagious viral variant, you may need a higher percentage.

How long have you been vaccinated for the first time so far? Their contribution to the decline in the number of cases since the peak of the third wave is not easy to quantify. Experts point out the interaction of many factors, including vaccination, as well as corona measures such as contact restrictions, seasonal effects, and pilot behavior.

Initially, people who were primarily at high risk for serious illness were vaccinated, so scientists explained to their subordinates the role of these vaccinations in delaying the pandemic. That’s because older people usually have fewer contacts than younger people on mobile.

Unvaccinated protection

“Increasing the number of vaccinations helps reduce the number of infections, but in the end there was no difference, which shows that the incidence is also lower in the unvaccinated age group. “” Said Carsten Watzl, an immunologist at Deutsche Presse. However, Israeli health data show that the country’s high immunization rates can clearly reduce the risk of unvaccinated young people becoming infected with corona. As the number of vaccinated adults increases, fewer and fewer adults under the age of 16 test for corona positives. Report Israeli researchers in journalsl Natural medicine.. However, this effect needs further analysis.

Virology and epidemiology experts predict that the burden of disease will continue to diminish as vaccination progresses. There are fewer hospital treatments, fewer cases in the intensive care unit, and fewer deaths. In the NDR information podcast “Coronavirus Update”, virologist Christian Drosten announced that sometime in the summer, “the whole threat situation needs to be seen differently.”

Less large-scale outbreaks – Missing data

“Countries with 50% or 60% vaccination rates are unlikely to have a national outbreak or wave this year, as seen in India,” said US epidemiologist Michael Osterholm recently. I will. Online time With a view to the United States, Great Britain, and Israel. Even in Germany, RKI does not anticipate that uncontrolled infections will disappear in the near future due to careful initiation procedures and expanded coverage of vaccination. However, Osterholm mentioned a population whose outbreak was threatened by low vaccination coverage. “In the future, it will be very important whether everyone trusts the vaccine, or whether there is a big difference in trust between specific regions, social classes and ethnic groups. Group.”

German experts lack accurate data on vaccination progress in certain groups. Syringes are also used in doctor’s surgery, so RKI statistics, for example, only give a rough age classification. Vaccination rates for people over the age of 60 or under the age of 60 are not readable in all federal states. More accurate data means more effort for documentation.

I’m afraid of vaccination fatigue

In the case of Germany, Watzl fears that vaccination fatigue can reach more than 50%. “If we can keep the incidence low during the summer, 30-year-olds who didn’t get vaccinated in the spring will change.” You might ask why you should get vaccinated now. Your risk. You may be wondering where it is. ”In other countries that already have high quotas, it turns out that the campaign is stagnant at some point. In some cases, all possible incentives are advertised to Spades. The Executive Secretary of the German Society for Immunology is confident that a fourth wave will come by autumn at the latest. “How big it grows depends on the success of vaccination and the level of incidence at the end of summer.” It must be avoided in the fall, when some of the population directly face the risk of the virus. The scenario is that you are only thinking about vaccination again. “That would cause logistics problems.”

Primary vaccination is considered a precautionary measure against particularly serious illnesses. This is improved and extended by the second vaccination. “Vaccinated people can relax a little, but don’t be careless,” Watzl said. Especially in Germany, the viral variants that have been responsible for the majority of cases over the months are considered dangerous. “A second vaccination is urgently needed to be able to get rid of the mutants as well.”

Only preparations from Johnson & Johnson are approved as a single vaccination. However, there is no 100% effective vaccination and infections and at least mild illnesses can occur. That’s much less likely. Mutants can also acquire traits through genetic alterations that allow them to evade antibodies from vaccinated convalescent patients. In technical terms, this is called anti-immunity (anti-immunity). This is observed, for example, in beta (B.1.351), gamma (P.1), and delta (B.1.617). Immune protection is not completely turned off, but it is significantly reduced. Variant Alpha (B.1.1.7), which is currently predominant in Germany, has the property of being more contagious.

The virus continues

As Science-Recent research shows that infected people shed about 10 times more virus than people infected with previous versions. As Watzl explains, this is also important for vaccination protection. “How good the protection depends not only on the individual’s immune system, but also on the amount of virus exposed.” In addition, especially those with immunodeficiency, such as those who have had an organ transplant or have cancer. Shows that vaccination does not work well.

Watzl expects to receive a third vaccination in these groups as early as autumn. To date, approximately 13,000 fully vaccinated people have been infected, according to figures released by the Federal Ministry of Health in May. The numbers sound high, but only 0.16 percent were affected when compared to the total number of people who had been completely vaccinated by then. It was also not clear from the figure whether the infection occurred with complete vaccination protection, more than 14 days after the second vaccination, or the day before.



