Over 10,000 Hepatitis C Patients Recover in Sofosbuvir | Daily Express Online





Over 10,000 hepatitis C patients recover with sofosbuvir Release date: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Posted by: Bernama font size:











Kuala Lumpur: In Malaysia, more than 10,000 patients in Malaysia have hepatitis C after combining the new drug Ravidasvir with the existing affordable direct-acting antiviral (DAA) drug sofosbuvir within 3-6 months of treatment. Healed the virus (HCV). Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, Head of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the Ministry of Health (MOH), said the treatment could reduce the risk of death from chronic liver disease and set Malaysia’s goal of eradicating HCV by 2030. He said it would be in line. Therefore, the disease has changed the situation of hepatitis C, including people infected with genotype 3 of the virus, which is treatable and especially difficult to treat. Advertising “For me, the number of people who have been cured is a big achievement given the situation of COVID-19 in the country and started in mid-2018,” he said at a virtual press conference on hepatitis C treatment today. It was. Among the panelists are Health Director Dr. Tan Sri, Noor Hisham Abdullah, Falco Corporation (Falco) Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sherine Helmy, Pharmaniaga Bird (Farmaniaga) Regulatory Director, Sharifah Fauzija. Included Sayed Motorle, Drug Initiative for Neglected Diseases (DNDi) South Asia. Director of Southeast Asia, Jean-Michel Piedagnel and Director of Third World Network, Chiyokelin. Dr. Muhammad Radzi said MOH is aggressively screening by deploying diagnostic tests in all medical facilities and expanding to prisons, rehab centers, general practitioners and private centers to enable more patients to be treated. Said that they are implementing. Ravidasvir is the first drug for HCV developed with funding and clinical support from a non-profit organization through South-South cooperation. Advertising On June 4, the Drug Control Authority (DCA) granted conditional enrollment of Ravida Tablets 200 mg (Ravidasvir Hydrochloride 200 mg), a safe and effective hepatitis C treatment developed by a public-private partnership. The partnership brings together MOH, the non-profit R & D organization DNDi, the Egyptian pharmaceutical company Pharmaco, the Malaysian pharmaceutical company Pharmamaniaga, and the non-governmental organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF). Meanwhile, Dr. Noor Hisham said MOH is considering an integrated strategy to make diagnostic tests and treatments for hepatitis C available to the community. “Our current intention is not only to decentralize from tertiary to primary care, but also to make it available in all clinics in both urban and rural areas. In Malaysia, from Perlis to Sabah. There are more than 3,000 clinics up to Tawau, state. “This is an important integration strategy. This is the way we approach using public health measures. Investing in public health is very important to us. This is a place that needs prevention and will be a national cost-cutting measure over the next decade, “he said. Dr. Noor Hisham said it will take several months for MOH to roll out procurement in all clinics by the last quarter of this year or next year as DCA approves Ravidasvir. He also said that MOH is exploring the possibility of treating hepatitis C patients in just eight weeks compared to the current 12-week treatment, thus reducing costs by a third. “… Looking at the cost of US $ 300 at a competitive market price, we expect it to drop to US $ 200. That is our goal. I am achievable and hopefully in the future. In a few years, I think it will be much cheaper. It’s probably 10 years from now to deploy this treatment, and we expect it to be less than US $ 100, “he added.



..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos