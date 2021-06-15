New general symptoms of delta mutants of COVID-19





As more people in the UK report cold-like symptoms, delta variants of COVID-19 infection may be behind the change in symptoms. Headache, sore throat, and runny nose are the most common symptoms of this variant, according to data collected as part of the app-based ZoeCovid Symptom Survey. The study is led by Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London. “Covid … is behaving differently now. It’s like a terrible cold,” he said. “People may think they’ve just caught some kind of seasonal cold, but they still go out to parties … I think this is causing a lot of problems. So it’s really important to understand 5 Since the beginning of the month, I’ve looked at the top symptoms of all app users, but they’re not the same as before, so the number one symptom is headaches … followed by sore throat, nasal discharge, and fever. I will. “ The ZOE project, which started at the beginning of the pandemic, tracks people’s symptoms throughout, and experts believe the virus “does a different job now.” The NHS still cites three obvious signs of the virus as fever, new continuous coughing, and loss of taste and smell. When deltaAccording to a Specter study, cough appears to be the fifth most common symptom, and odor loss is not in the top ten. The study also believes that the majority of older people in the UK are currently vaccinated and that the infected are young people who are likely to have only a mild illness. Specter said the Delta variant is now “like a cold” for young people. “I think the message here is that if you’re young and have mild symptoms, you may feel terrible colds or weirdness … stay home and take the test,” Specter said.

