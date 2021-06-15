How to tell the difference between covid and hay heat during peak pollen season

People are urged to pay attention to three major symptoms associated with delta variants.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been told to be aware of new dry and persistent coughs, body temperature, loss of taste and smell.

Researchers now say that more people are experiencing headaches and sore throats as a more common symptom.Completely new symptoms to watch out for here.

However, the peak season for hay fever is full flow, so it is not easy to tell the difference.

Welsh forecaster Derek Brockway said, “There are also high UV and high pollen levels. Now we have grass pollen during the peak season!”

How to tell if you have hay fever or a coronavirus

Some of the symptoms of hay fever may also be present in the coronavirus. Especially, loss of odor, headache, stuffy nose, and feeling sick.

Shortness of breath is one of the signs of a coronavirus, so it’s understandable that some people don’t know if they’re suffering from hay fever or if they’re infected with the coronavirus.

Most hay fever patients are affected by childhood and are more likely to have symptoms at the same time each year, so they know what to expect.

However, Bupa’s GP and doctor, Jo Byfleet, says he can see the difference in symptoms.

She states: “Hay fever can cause a runny nose or stuffy nose to sneeze. This is not a typical symptom of the coronavirus.

“If you have a stuffy nose due to hay fever, this can affect your smell and taste. Losing taste or smell due to a coronavirus is not a symptom and is usually caused by a stuffy nose. Not. “

What is hay fever?

Hay fever, also known as seasonal allergic rhinitis, is an allergic reaction to pollen. The most common cause is grass pollen, which is usually most common in May-July.

Many people have only mild symptoms that are very easy to manage, but some are very severely affected and the symptoms can have a significant impact on their daily lives for months. There is.

Symptoms of hay fever

The most common symptoms of hay fever are:

sneeze.

A runny nose or runny nose (known as rhinorrhea).

Itchy eyes, nose, throat and mouth roof.

Red or teary eyes.

Post-nasal drip (mucus drips from behind the nose into the throat) – This can cause a cough.

Headache (due to stuffy nose).

Dr. Byfleet said: “A stuffy nose is usually the most annoying symptom of hay fever. Red, watery, or itchy eyes are also called allergic conjunctivitis. Some people with hay fever have only eye-affecting symptoms. There are also people. “

What to do if you don’t understand the difference

If you have a new cough, fever, or loss of smell or taste, you should self-isolate.

The Wales government website states, “People with coronavirus symptoms should be self-quarantined and tested.”

They say the symptoms are:

New continuous cough.

high temperature.

Loss or change of smell or taste.

If you have coronavirus symptoms, you should take the test within the first 5 days of the symptoms. The test checks if you currently have a coronavirus, not if you already have one.

You can apply for a test for yourself or someone with symptoms in your family. This includes adults and children, including children under the age of five.

If you are not symptomatic of the coronavirus but feel sick, your local health committee may provide a test. You and your family do not need to be self-isolated unless any of the three recognized symptoms occur.You can book a test online Here, Or call 119 between 7 am and 11 pm (phones are free).

Case of your area by zip code:

Hay fever is less vulnerable to coronavirus

Dr. Byfleet said: “If you have an allergy, there is no evidence to suggest that you are more vulnerable to the coronavirus, because the allergy is not an autoimmune disease.

“Allergies are the result of an exaggerated immune response to allergens such as pollen. The immune system is inherently overreacted and causes the symptoms you experience. You should be able to respond to the virus as effectively as anyone else. . “

Anti-allergic drugs do not affect your immunity

Drugs such as antihistamines and nasal drops are generally considered safe and can be used during this time to control the symptoms of hay fever. There are no studies showing that antihistamines reduce the body’s immune response.

However, oral steroids and immunosuppressive pills can affect your immune system. Therefore, it is important to seek advice from your GP if you are taking these.