Targeted drugs found to be effective in blocking pancreatic tumors

Credits from Dr. Saeed Cebuty: VCU Massey Cancer Center

Pancreatic cancer is an invasive disease in which malignant cells form in the tissues of the pancreas. Pancreatic tissue is a long, flat gland behind the stomach that helps digestion and regulate blood sugar levels. According to the National Cancer Institute, pancreatic cancer has a low survival rate due to the difficulty of early detection, accounting for more than 3% of all new cancer cases in the United States, but accounting for 8% of all cancer deaths. .. I live nearby. ..

PreClinical trial Performed in his previous role at the Mofit Cancer Center. Clinical cancer research, Dr. Saeed Sebuti, Deputy Director of Basic Research, VCU Massey Cancer Center. We have identified a new drug that effectively blocks it. pancreas Toxic tumor cancer-Causes a mutated KRAS gene.Sebuti recently met a clinical colleague in Massey Clinical trial In that patient Pancreatic tumor Harbor mutant KRAS.

“Patients who have discovered an association between CDK protein overactivation and mutant KRAS poisoning and have used this association preclinically to combat mutant KRAS-induced pancreatic cancer and suffer from this deadly disease. Clinical research, “Chairman of the Lacy family of Massey for cancer research and a professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the VCU School of Medicine said,” Our findings are primarily due to resistance to conventional therapies. It is very important because it revealed a new way to fight aggressive forms of pancreatic cancer with a very poor prognosis. “

KRAS is mutated in 90% of pancreatic cancers. Previous studies from the Sebti lab and other labs have shown that some tumors, including mutant KRAS, are actually dependent on the mutant gene. Sebti sought to find out if there were drugs that could specifically kill mutant KRAS-dependent tumors.

Sebti and his colleagues used three scientific approaches to answer this question.

First, they mapped pancreatic cancer cell blueprints through global phosphorylation proteomics. It provided a snapshot of how toxic and non-toxic tumors differ at phosphoprotein levels. They discovered two proteins, CDK1 and CDK2. These show which cells are dependent on mutant KRAS.

In addition, they analyzed a comprehensive database of MIT and Harvard Broad Institutes, including genome-wide CRISPR gRNA screening datasets. They found that CDK1 and CDK2, and CDK7 and CDK9 proteins were associated with mutant KRAS toxic tumors.

Finally, they evaluated the ability of a library of 294 FDA drugs to selectively kill mutant KRAS-dependent cancer cells over non-KRAS-dependent cancer cells in the laboratory and were the most effective in preclinical studies. did. The drug was determined to be AT7519, an inhibitor of CDK1. CDK2, CDK7 and CDK9.

“The same conclusions were drawn using three completely different approaches. Patients with pancreatic cancer whose tumors are dependent on mutant KRAS could benefit significantly from treatment with the CDK inhibitor AT7519. Yes, “Sevty says.

To further validate these findings in fresh patient-derived tumors from patients with pancreatic cancer, Sebti in this study was a prominent professor of oncology by Jose Trevino, MD, Chief Surgeon and Walter Lawrence, Jr., Massey. did. Cooperated with. University of Florida at that time. They found that AT7519 suppressed the growth of xenograft cells from five mutant KRAS pancreatic cancer patients who relapsed with chemotherapy and / or radiation therapy.

The AT7519 has failed in many clinical trials so far, but has not been tested for pancreatic cancer.

“If our findings are correct and translated in humans, we should be able to see positive reactions in patients with pancreatic cancer whose tumors are dependent on mutant KRAS,” Sebti said.

In addition to the author of the study Pancreatic cancer, These findings may also have clinical implications for patients with colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, where KRAS mutations are widespread.

Aslamuzzaman Kazi et al, Global Phosphoproteomics Reveal CDK Suppression as a Vulnerability to KRas Addiction in Pancreatic Cancer, Clinical cancer research (2021). Aslamuzzaman Kazi et al, Global Phosphoproteomics Reveal CDK Suppression as a Vulnerability to KRas Addiction in Pancreatic Cancer,(2021). DOI: 10.1158 / 1078-0432.CCR-20-4781