Ultra-Orthodox Zip Codes Have Some of the Worst Immunization Rates in New York





According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, the postal code of New York, which has a large population of ultra-Orthodox Jews, was found to be one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state. New York post report. Vaccination rates across New York State Currently 69.9% Cuomo said in a statement about those who took at least one dose. Earlier, the governor said that “virtually everything” of the state’s coronavirus restrictions would be lifted. When the condition reaches 70% .. However, 10% of New York zip codes are late and vaccination rates are below 38.8%. The worst postal code area in the state is Monsey, a suburb of Rockland County, with a proportion of only 17.8% and is known for its ultra-Orthodox population. Of the remaining list, presented by Cuomo at a press conference, New York post, Seven of the 25 worst zip codes are in New York City, and six of them are in Brooklyn’s Autonomous Region. In particular, Williamsburg, Rosepark, and Crown Heights zip codes are all located in Brooklyn, with a large ultra-Orthodox population, which accounted for less than 38.8%. Far Rockaway, located in the Queens Autonomous Region and has a large population of ultra-Orthodox, was also included in this list. Throughout the pandemic, there was considerable tension between Cuomo and these communities directed to the authority of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and many of them feel unfairly accused of the surge in incidents. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). Render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1716’e132)}) if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “None”;} However, the coronavirus pandemic is not the first time these communities have had vaccination problems.Is Measles outbreak Beginning in Brooklyn and Rockland County in 2018-2019, the fight against inoculation time has begun. In Rockland, the first incident was actually due to an Israeli teenager visiting for a big holiday. According to county data on vaccination rates involving only school-age children, some Jewish schools in the county vaccinated less than 70% of measles in 2018, compared to 99% of the state as a whole. There was a rate. The Orthodox Union and the Rabbinical Council of America strongly recommend that parents vaccinate healthy children, but a few rabbis and orthodox Jews have violated religious principles in the components of the vaccine. Claims to be. Despite these numbers, immunization rates in the rest of the state are still rising as deployment continues. For this reason, De Blasio has announced that New York City will host the first ticker tape parade since the pandemic began. Local NBC affiliated station .. The parade, scheduled for July 7, honors healthcare professionals. Reuters contributed to this report.

