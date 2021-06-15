6 Things You Should Know About COVID-19 As California Reopens | Opened

Sacramento — Most obligations will be lifted on Tuesday, 15 months after Californians face their first COVID-19 home order. And what kind of trip was it — just a few months ago, the hospital was overwhelmed by seriously ill people seeking poor beds.

However, despite the bright outlook for California, COVID-19 remains a very real threat. The state’s infection and hospitalization rates are the lowest ever, but the pandemic isn’t over. People are still dying from COVID-19, but at a lower rate than they were six months ago.

Dr. Kirsten Bibins Domingo, an epidemiologist at the University of California, said that restrictions such as physical distance and wearing masks provide some protection for people who have not yet been vaccinated, and when most of them are gone, they become infected. Is expected to start increasing. San Francisco, California.

As of Friday, 54.6 percent of eligible Californians (everyone over the age of 12) have been fully vaccinated. An additional 11 percent receive a single dose.

But as the demand for vaccines diminishes, public health officials are worried about how new infections will occur among those who are not yet protected. Does the state see another rise in some cases? Who is vulnerable where?

Here are six things you need to know about where infections, deaths and vaccinations are today.

Infectious diseases and hospitalizations are decreasing, but not disappearing

At the peak of the pandemic, 17% of Californians were tested for COVID-19. It has been less than 1% for about a month from now.

Last week, California recorded 792 to 1,136 new infections daily. This is comparable to the early days of the pandemic last spring.

Hospitalization has also been on the decline for several months. As of Friday, 1,263 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, and an additional 261 were in the intensive care unit. At its peak in mid-January, more than 22,000 infected people were hospitalized and more than 4,800 were hospitalized in the ICU.

This is a new record low. On average for 14 days, hospitalizations are less than half that of about 3,000 infected people in mid-October.

At some point in winter, less than 10 ICU beds were available in nearly 20 counties. Hospitals often had to move patients away or transfer them to hospitals hundreds of miles away.

But the tragedy remains. An additional 55 people were added to the California pandemic deaths on Friday. This currently includes 62,593 people.

In the past few weeks, California has been among the lowest daily COVID-19 deaths, similar to April 2020.

California is not yet close to herd immunity

About two-thirds of eligible residents receive at least one vaccination. And as the governor likes to remind us, California has given nearly 16 million doses more than Texas, the next most populous state.

State health officials have set herd immunity or community immunization goals because 15% of the population, children under the age of 12, have not yet been vaccinated and previously infected people may already be protected. Is not set.

But experts say that 70% to 85% of the total population must be fully vaccinated to reach large-scale protection against the virus.

The state tracks the progress of vaccination of people eligible by the county. As of last week, Marin County was in control of the vaccinated population of 75% of the population over the age of 12. Lassen County was last ranked at 22 percent. The top six counties with the highest percentage of vaccinated population are in the Bay Area.

Occurrence is still possible

Experts say another wave of infection is possible. But they add that when the lab is overwhelmed by the tests and the hospital exceeds their capabilities, it’s probably not as serious as the surge in the past.

“Remember that this is an ongoing pandemic,” said Andrew Neumer, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Irvine. For example, “In Orange County, it’s still a group at risk because Latino men are lagging behind in vaccination,” he said.

Coming in the fall or winter, he said the state is likely to see another wave of infection.

The state’s Secretary of Health and Welfare, Dr. Mark Garry, said he expects outbreaks to occur, especially in counties with low immunization rates. “It’s those moments of the outbreak that we need to be ready to vaccinate additional people,” he said.

This also means that even small rural counties can run the risk of hospital system overflows in the event of an outbreak. “We know that rural counties have the lowest capacity and vaccination rates in those counties are also low,” said Bibins-Domingo.

Blacks and Latinos are still at high risk

According to the state’s vaccination breakdown, about 56.5% of black residents and 55% of Latin Americans are unvaccinated, compared to 38% of white residents and 15.5% of Asian Americans. ..

This means that the groups most affected by the virus are still at greatest risk. Distrust of the health system and hesitation of vaccines are barriers, but experts say access problems such as inability to take time off from work and lack of transportation are likely to be the bigger problems.

Dr. Efrain Talamantes, Chief Operating Officer of Alta Med in East Los Angeles, found that some patients do not necessarily oppose vaccination and need a little more time and information to make a decision. Did.

Among Latino Americans, there is usually a community effect, he said. When one family is vaccinated, other families tend to follow suit. But it works in both ways. “They say,’Well, my companion isn’t vaccinated, so I don’t know what I want to do,'” said Talamantes.

Many older people are not vaccinated and most children are not even qualified

A significant proportion of California’s older people (about 1.5 million of them), despite being the most vulnerable to the virus, have not yet been vaccinated. Older people make up almost 16% of the state’s population, but 73% of COVID-related deaths. Still, 22 percent of them are unvaccinated.

The first few weeks were full of turmoil and supply issues, but people over the age of 65 are eligible for shots from mid-January.

Many older people may face access issues. If they don’t drive, they probably depend on the family schedule. If they are ill or are returning home, they may be waiting for the public health department and health care providers to come to them.

Experts also say it is important to see how infections occur among children. Many of the children will soon return to the classroom for the first time in a while. About 34% of children between the ages of 12 and 17 receive at least one dose.

Vaccines for about 6 million children under the age of 12 in California may not be available until fall. Pfizer said last month that it plans to seek an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for vaccines for children aged 2 to 11 in September.

Booster shots may be required

Garry said there are two reasons why people need booster shots. There is a need for weakened immunity and additional protection for more dangerous mutants.

“I hope it’s very unlikely that it’s a malformation problem,” Ghaly said. But if necessary, California is ready to resume mass vaccination efforts, he said.

Like many other illnesses, immunity from vaccination can eventually decline, but as COVID-19 is new, it is unclear how long the protection will last.

The coverage, translation and distribution of CalMatters COVID-19 is supported by generous grants from the Blue Shield of California Foundation, Penner Family Foundation and California Health Care Foundation.