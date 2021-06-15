In preparation for her detective role on HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” set in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Kate Winslet visited the Kensington district of the city to understand the opioid epidemic. As the Philadelphia Inquirer recently reported, the infamous heroin economy continues to thrive there. Some street corners earn over $ 20 million annually.

In an interview with The New York Times, Winslet talked about Kensington’s tragic scene, formerly known as “Heroin’s Wal-Mart.” In one example, she saw a man who was “cut down from the knee of his right foot and injected into the toes of his other foot.”

Although rarely as prominent as Kensington, opioid addiction is a brutal reality in other Pennsylvania communities, whether in the suburbs of Philadelphia or in York County. Overdose reflects the ongoing “death of despair” in the United States. Princeton’s Anne Case and Angus Deaton describe the high American mortality rate caused by suicide, alcoholism, and opioid addiction. The opioid crisis is afflicting not only middle-aged white working-class Americans, but also minorities throughout the United States in urban areas.

According to data, COVID-19 intensified the US opioid epidemic, which killed nearly 500,000 people between 1999 and 2019. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found more than 81,000 overdose deaths nationwide between 2019 and 2020. This is the best in the last 12 months. The period measured so far. Deaths from overdose continue to increase.

The crisis is especially serious in Pennsylvania. Prior to the pandemic, the state ministry reported a 19% reduction in overdose deaths between 2017 and 2019, but still 4,458 deaths in 2019, 35 per 100,000. It will be an amazing number. However, during the pandemic, the number of overdose surged. As discovered by the state’s Narcotics and Alcohol Program Department, 2020 may have been the worst record of deaths from overdose in Keystone.

Rural areas of Pennsylvania show this disturbing trend. According to the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, rural overdose consistently outperformed urban areas, peaking at 5 per 100,000 in July 2020. Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania County Drug and Alcohol Management Association reported that in Blair County alone, Coroner predicted a 78% surge. Deaths from overdose in 2020 compared to 2019. This increase is partly due to the reality that access to addiction treatments is difficult to find in rural areas.

But the cities of Keystone are not immune. In urban areas of Pennsylvania, black residents have always been hit harder than whites, demonstrating that widespread trends in the COVID era are disproportionately affecting the black community. For example, in Philadelphia, overdose increased by 11% in the first three quarters of 2020, while overdose by black residents increased by 40%. Meanwhile, overdose in Allegheny County, home of Pittsburgh, increased by 22%. As recently reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, county data show that fatal overdose of black residents “consistently outweighs” that of whites.

However, getting treatment for opioid addiction is difficult in both rural and urban areas of Pennsylvania. And the COVID-19 crisis exacerbated the problem. Spotlight PA, for example, reported the number of addiction clinics that were initially closed or lost money.

However, since last spring, changes in the regulatory environment have changed all of the clinics that have been in business. This was the case with Kensington’s non-profit harm reduction organization, Prevention Point Philadelphia. “In our small clinic and wider community, there have been quite significant changes for us,” said PPP coordinator Kaelee Shepherd.

For example, a pandemic has eased restrictions on medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorders and facilitated access to treatment. Some insurers no longer require urinalysis to access suboxon, and federal pharmaceutical companies now allow telemedicine appointments for suboxon prescriptions rather than mandatory face-to-face meetings. Such changes benefit people who have lost access to medication locations due to impediments such as transportation and childcare costs.

As Shepherd told me, the lesser restrictions also reflect the diminishing stigma of addiction. “We have begun treatment for opioid use disorders in line with treatments for diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure,” she says.

Despite promising development, PPP still faces challenges. For example, neighbors often don’t know if a clinic is open. PPPs are also struggling to reduce the resources of the servicing population and close welfare offices. Dependents at the welfare office asked PPP for up-to-date information on profits. The pandemic did not create new problems enough to exacerbate existing problems.

Overall, opioid epidemics cross the gap between urban and rural Pennsylvania. Media coverage and public attention have been stalled, but Pennsylvania cannot turn away from the crisis. Winslet told The New York Times Maureen Dowd, “I was surprised that there was no more support network to help people.” Death of despair will continue to occur as the pandemic slowly disappears.

Brendan Foster is a Hershey-based journalist and writer. This work was first published by Real Clear Politics.