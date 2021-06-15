Health
Dear Doctor: What is Protein S Deficiency and How Do You Treat It?
Dear Dr. Cockroach: My dad was diagnosed with protein S deficiency, but there isn’t much information about it. I can’t find a doctor who specializes in it, or even knows about it. His health is declining rapidly and I suspect it may be related to this.
The amount of Labnox he has to inject daily is equivalent to an ICU patient in need of life-saving intervention. His blood coagulates so quickly that you would expect sand to flow through his veins. Is there a way to get this back, or at least fix the coagulation? -EO
Answer: Almost all of the many blood coagulation “factors” are made in the liver. Most are so named because they help blood clots. Defects in these factors prevent the formation of normal blood clots and thus increase the risk of bleeding. Hemophilia is the best example of this.
However, protein C and protein S work in reverse. That is, it tends to slow down the blood clotting reaction. Therefore, a deficiency of the proteins C and S that are almost always inherited puts people at risk of excessive coagulation.
These blood clots are most dangerous when they separate from the most commonly formed deep leg and hip veins and flow into the lungs. This is a condition called a pulmonary embolus.
Protein S deficiency is controlled by direct oral anticoagulants such as apixaban (Eliquis) or the vitamin K antagonist warfarin (Coumadin). Injectables such as enoxaparin (Lovenox) are usually reserved for people who have failed oral medications.
It’s not uncommon for doses to be difficult to adjust, but specialists (hematologists) can help find the right drug at the right dose to minimize the risk of both coagulation and bleeding. can do. Some hematologists have a special interest in coagulopathy, but every hematologist knows how to treat protein S deficiency.
* * *
Dear Dr. Cockroach: Recently, I finished COVID-19 vaccination. I received my first injection at a local pharmacy, and they marked on my vaccination record card that I received the Moderna vaccine with many numbers.
Twenty-eight days later, I went to the same pharmacy for the second injection. At that time, the pharmacist said, “There was a slight discrepancy, and I actually inoculated the Pfizer vaccine.” I inoculated the Pfizer vaccine twice and had the vaccination card corrected.
I want to trust my pharmacy, but my question is whether it is dangerous to get one vaccine from Moderna and another from Pfizer. I had only side effects of arm pain, but I felt a little sick one day after the second vaccination. –DKA
Answer: I contacted Moderna and Pfizer and found that the reported lot number was not a valid lot number (not a valid Johnson & Johnson number). Your pharmacy apparently made an error in recording vaccine information.
There were times when the vaccine was definitely not available, and some patients faced the option of receiving a second dose from another manufacturer rather than waiting for the manufacturer to obtain the vaccine. Therefore, if the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention receives a single dose from one manufacturer and a second dose from another in these situations, the vaccine is considered acceptable and needs to be repeated. Provided guidance that there is no. Pfizer and Moderna vaccine technologies are very similar.
Researchers are beginning to study whether combination vaccine technology has better or worse results. However, the data now show that two doses from the same manufacturer are very effective and safe.
* * *
Dr. Roach regrets not being able to answer the individual letters, but incorporate them into the column as much as possible.Readers can email questions [email protected] Alternatively, send an email to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL32803.
