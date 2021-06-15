China plans to provide 1 billion Covid vaccine doses by the end of this week | Vaccines and vaccinations

China plans to provide a billion doses of vaccine by the end of this week, after strengthening its production and distribution network with an ambitious effort to vaccinate 40% of its population by this month.

Chinese authorities have cash incentives, gifts, and Color-coded sign Admiring or embarrassing the company, depending on the immunization rate and the commitment of protection against Covid-19.

At first it started slowlyBy the end of May, only 80 million vaccines had been delivered, and in recent weeks China’s daily injection rate has increased to about 20 million. Most are one of two domestic vaccines, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

On Tuesday, the state’s National Health Commission announced that more than 901 million doses of domestic vaccine had been administered in China, state media reported. For every 100 people, China administers the same number of vaccines as most European countries, New York Times Vaccine Tracker, But it has a much larger population to reach, about 1.4 billion people.

The milestone begins with the Chinese authorities in the populous city of Guangzhou fighting the outbreak of the first delta subspecies detected in India. Authorities reported two local cases in Guangdong on Tuesday and three on Monday, for a total of 150 cases. In response to the outbreak, China regularly conducts city-wide mass tests to identify all asymptomatic and symptomatic cases.

While numbers have been curtailed and restrictions have been lifted in some areas, some health professionals Obviously higher rate of serious cases Among infected people. There were also concerns about the infection of two health care workers, a rare event in China’s response.

The Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission said two health care workers who were employees of a municipal hospital designated to treat Covid-19 patients were likely infected by accidental exposure.

Last week, Guangdong health officials told state media that the proportion of people with severe illness was higher than at the time of the first Wuhan outbreak in China and subsequent outbreaks in the region, and more people were showing symptoms.

Guangdong Strengthening restrictions Includes travel bans and blockages in multiple districts over the past two weeks following a relative surge in incidents at the end of last month. On Monday, restrictions on 11 districts were relaxed.

Professor Chan Chang-chuan of the National Taiwan University School of Public Health said the mass vaccination effort was “very impressive” and it was difficult to confirm the Chinese government’s information on the program, but at least.

“Assuming this is correct, this will have a significant impact on the herd immunity they are building,” Chan said.

Professor Chang said China’s expansion of production capacity would allow for “significant” production of vaccines, and if China continued to complete all second doses, China could reach herd immunity.

“But there is an” if “. Who gave [emergency use listing] For two Chinese vaccines, We don’t have empirical data on their effectiveness – we have effectiveness, “he said.

Chan said there is “real-world data” for other vaccines such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna, and in most cases real-world efficacy is less than the results of controlled clinical trial efficacy. Showed to be low.

“It may be the same in China. The effectiveness of both [Chinese] That’s a problem because vaccines aren’t as good as the other three mentioned. “

He also said that there was a potential problem with the Chinese vaccine using the inactivated virus of the original strain, and there were several new variants.

“This theoretically affects efficacy … Therefore, it needs to be expanded to a much higher range than other vaccines.”

Chinese vaccines have been distributed or donated to many countries around the world, but recent reports have revealed several recipients, including: Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, And Seychelles are experiencing a new surge in case numbers and are launching or considering a booster program.Previously vaccinated people, the third shot of the Chinese vaccine or Another type of new shot..

Chan said it would be difficult to explain without a whole-body study, but the antibodies produced by the vaccine may not have lasted long enough or needed booster shots to fight new mutants. ..