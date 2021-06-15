How Red Algae Help Avoid Colon Cancer





Japan has the lowest incidence of colon cancer in the world, and some previous studies have shown that Asians who regularly eat seaweed have a lower risk of colon, colorectal, and breast cancer. However, it was unclear which component was responsible for the anti-cancer effect. In a study whose findings were recently published in a journal Marine drugResearchers have used enzymes to break down the structure of various types of red algae and test the sugars produced to see which one has health benefits. Of the six sugars produced, agarotriose and 3,6-anhydro-L-galactose (AHG) were the most promising.

“After producing these sugars, we used bacteria to test their prebiotic activity. Bifidobacterium longums sp.Child“. Karl R Wars Institute for Genome Biology.. B. Children It is a probiotic bacterium. It colonizes the baby’s intestines and provides health benefits. Among the sugars derived from seaweed, bacteria can only consume agarotriose, indicating that they function as prebiotics. That is, it improves the growth of probiotic bacteria. “We also tested another strain. B. kashiwanohense“These results show that eating red algae breaks down in the intestines and releases these sugars that feed probiotic bacteria. The Japanese population is healthier than the rest of the population. It may help explain why. ” Researchers have also tested sugar to see if it has anti-cancer effects. “We have found that AHG specifically inhibits the growth of human colon cancer cells and does not affect the growth of normal cells,” Yun said. The anti-cancer effect of AHG is due to its ability to cause apoptosis or cell death. “There is a lot of information about how red algae are broken down by microorganisms in the ocean and the human body,” said Kyung Hong Kim, a professor of biotechnology and co-advisor of the paper. “Our research explains why red algae are beneficial by providing molecular mechanisms. We continue to study their function in animal models and use them as therapeutic agents in the future. I hope it will be available. ”

