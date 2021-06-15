Arizona woman dies after weight loss surgery in Mexico





According to her parents, a woman in Arizona died after undergoing gastric bypass surgery in Mexico. Gastric bypass surgery is a type of weight loss surgery, also known as weight loss surgery and metabolic surgery, explains the American Society for Metabolism and Weight Loss Surgery (ASMBS). Dulce Herrera’s parents of unknown age said ABC 15 In Arizona, she died at Scottsdale Hospital in the Greater Phoenix area two weeks after her daughter traveled across the border for procedures. ABC 15 reported that his father, Jose Elera, claimed that: According to Herrera’s parents, their daughter did some research on social media, where she Facebook Another group was considering performing weight loss surgery in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, which borders California. Both parents warn others about the risks and potentially fatal consequences of such procedures being carried out abroad. Her mother, Maria Rodriguez, told ABC15: [my daughter] Now I could hear me, I would tell her not to do it. “ Herrera’s father warned, “Do your research before undergoing major surgery in another country. You live only once, so think twice.” Newsweek For comment, I contacted the American Society for Metabolic and Weight Loss Surgery and the League of Nations for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders. MedlinePlus, an information service at the National Library of Medicine, explains: .. “All types have risks and complications such as infections, hernias and blood clots,” he warns. ASMBS said: “Weight loss surgery is very safe and reduces the chance of dying from obesity. In fact, weight loss surgery is safer than gallbladder removal or knee replacement. “The benefits of weight loss surgery far outweigh the risks. As with any serious surgery, the decision to undergo weight loss surgery requires discussion with the surgeon, family, and loved ones,” he added. 2015 study published by Obesity surgery He identified 209,106 patients who underwent weight loss surgery between 1998 and 2011 and reported that “in-hospital mortality after weight loss surgery has decreased by a factor of 9 since 1998.” Cited in a 2018 study, according to data from cross-border patients American Journal of MedicineIn 2017, more than 1.4 million Americans sought medical care in different countries around the world. According to a 2018 survey, Mexico is one of the top 10 destinations for medical tourism. American Journal of Medicine The study states: [U.S.] With the most expensive health care system in the world, it’s not difficult to find a country that offers different procedures at 30% to 65% of US health care costs, “quotes Patient Beyond Borders. .. According to a 2015 report from the US International Trade Commission, “South America represents the largest destination market” for US air travelers traveling abroad for medical reasons. Newsweek is dedicated to partnering with NewsGuard to provide accurate and verifiable vaccines and health information. NewsGuard’s HealthGuard browser extension allows users to see if a website is a trusted source of health information.visit Newsweek VaxFacts website Check the details and download the HealthGuard browser extension.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos