NIH researchers found more evidence of Covid’s epidemic in the United States in December 2019





Frozen blood samples showed that people in five states, Illinois, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, and Massachusetts, were infected with the coronavirus days or weeks before cases were officially reported in these states. It shows that.

Volunteers participating in the National Institutes of Health All of us study , A continuous effort to collect health information for 1 million people, and donated blood as part of the research. Testing of 24,000 samples taken in early 2020 showed antibodies to the coronavirus in the blood of at least nine people. AllofUs researchers reported in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

“These include individuals with specimens taken in Illinois on January 7, Massachusetts on January 8, Wisconsin on February 3, Pennsylvania on February 15, and Mississippi on March 6. Was, “they wrote.

The first case of Covid-19 recognized in Illinois was reported on January 24 in a woman who had just returned from Wuhan, China, the researchers said.

The first confirmed case in Massachusetts was until February 1. The first confirmed case in Wisconsin was February 5, the first reported case in Pennsylvania was March 6, and in Mississippi March 11. It took about two weeks to develop the antibody after infection, so it was found that some volunteers were infected in December. “This study contributes to evidence of low levels of SARS-CoV-2 circulation in many states at the onset of the US epidemic,” the researchers wrote. “Of the first 12 known cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the United States, the earliest recognized symptom onset date was January 14, 2020, with all 12 cases recently traveling to mainland China. We were in close contact with recent travelers. Testing of SARS-CoV-2 began in mid-January 2020, “they added. At the time. The federal government recommended that only those with travel history or symptoms of direct contact with travelers be examined. The findings suggest that the policy missed the case, the researchers said. Dr. Kelly Althoff, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School, said, “This study shows that from every day of this epidemic in the United States, there is still much to discover and summarize. I think. ” The Public Health Service, which worked on the study, told CNN. A study published last November Evidence of antibodies found in the blood of people in the United States As early as December 13th. Other studies Also shows The virus landed in the United States in December. The data provided as part of the study has been anonymized, but researchers can contact volunteers to plan, Sheri Schully, who works on the All of Us project at NIH, told CNN. .. “They have a participant portal where they can actually get involved and see what’s going on with the specimen,” Shree said. They will be asked for more information on whether they have traveled or contacted anyone who traveled or may have traveled in early 2019 and 2020. One of the volunteers who tested positive for blood and also completed a health survey reported fever, cough, and sore throat, saying he may have been infected with Covid-19 by the time blood samples were taken. I did. “A review of electronic health record data during the relevant period revealed that two serum-positive participants had mild COVID-19-compatible illnesses (eg, malaise and mild respiratory symptoms). However, additional tests were limited and no diagnosis was confirmed. There was no evidence of health care use in the electronic medical record data of the other 7 seropositive participants. ” They added. The findings do not mean that the coronavirus became widespread in the United States in December 2019 or January 2020, the researchers said. “If you wondered if you had Covid in its early days, remember that no one isn’t wondering what they might have at the beginning of the pandemic. It’s important to keep in mind-it was a very, very low prevalence, “Altov said. “Therefore, if there was any respiratory infection, it is very unlikely that it was SARS-CoV-2 in this period.” The researchers took care not to get false positives on the antibody test and tested each sample twice. Nonetheless, they said the test may have detected existing immunity to coronavirus, which randomly generated antibodies to the 2019 coronavirus. The other four coronaviruses regularly infect people and cause common cold symptoms. The tests used on blood samples detect an immune response to the infection and do not look for direct evidence of the infection. The findings also showed that the minority was hit harder by the virus even in the early stages of the pandemic. According to researchers, seven of the nine samples were taken from a minority of older participants.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos