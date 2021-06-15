Plausible, but does not mean intentional genetic modification

Credit: Agilent / CC0 public domain



At the end of yesterday’s G7 summit, the leaders Fresh and transparent survey To determine how the COVID-19 pandemic began.

We welcome new interest in the potential “laborique” origin of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This may not be the first time an infectious agent has been accidentally released from the laboratory.

I know from my personal experience. In 1994, on the first day of my fellowship at Stanford University, I received a damp courier parcel at the reception and took it back to the lab. My professor immediately put on latex gloves. The parcel contained a vial containing HIV-infected lymph nodes.

The dry ice used to pack the sample evaporated and the cardboard was soaked. I had someone who had never been infected with HIV and was moistening my hands with a box of live viruses.

I didn’t get infected. However, from that experience, I realized how easy it is to have an accident. 2018 Review Between 1982 and 2016, 27 laboratory infections were found in the Asia-Pacific region alone. The list of pathogens included everything from the virus that causes dengue to the SARS coronavirus.

American Biological Safety Association (ABSA) Keep Searchable database of Reported laboratory-acquired infections..It documents “leakage from” Plastic bag Exposure to “inside the negative pressure transport chamber” and “droplets when cleaning spills”, among many other examples.

From a scientific point of view alone, it is important to investigate the Labo Leak hypothesis. Because if true, safety procedures need to be strict to prevent future leaks.

Two lab leak hypotheses

When the virus was first reported by Wuhan about 18 months ago, it is highly possible that the virus emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where research into SARS coronavirus is ongoing.

There are two types of this lab leak hypothesis. First, the virus may have escaped from animals (or animal tissues) infected with the SARS coronavirus as part of their research. The infected person then infected others in the community.

The transfer of pathogens from animals to humans is called zoonotic disease.This process too Occurs outside the laboratoryPerhaps when in close contact with infected animals, or when they are being eaten.

The second hypothesis suggests that deliberate genetic modification of the coronavirus produced a more infectious, human-infecting mutant that was leaked to the community. This type of genetic modification is called functional acquisition because the genetically engineered virus acquires new biological properties.

Did the Wuhan Institute of Vessels conduct GoF experiments with the SARS-CoV-2 virus from bats? If so, this may have started the Covid-19 pandemic.https://t.co/jmLXhCW4DX — Forbes Science (@ForbesScience) June 14, 2021

Unfortunately, these hypotheses are somehow misunderstood as equivalent and are often portrayed as an alternative to the “natural origin” hypothesis.

When I and other computational biologists think of origin, we think of the evolutionary ancestor, the evolutionary lineage of the virus. If SARS-CoV-2 evolved from ancestral variants found in one or more hosts without human intervention, samples from such or infected host animals will be studied in the laboratory. It may have been the target of.

Some unfortunate misfortune may have infected someone in the lab.

Why research is important

Discussions for or against these hypotheses are often argued in terms of possibilities. In February, the World Health Organization (WHO) listed four scenarios in it. Global study of SARS-CoV-2 origin: Direct zoonotic diseases, indirect zoonotic diseases via intermediate hosts, infections via cold / food chain products, and accidental laboratory releases.

Indirect zoonotic infections via intermediate hosts were considered “very likely” and accidental laboratory releases were considered “very unlikely”. The WHO panel rejected deliberate feature acquisition operations because it was “excluded by other scientists after genome analysis.”

However, it was not the last word, as the exact origin of the COVID-19 virus remains a mystery.

Genome sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 indicates that the virus is associated (about 96%). Strains found in horseshoe-shaped bats..This looks like a high level of similarity, but means SARS-CoV-2 Branched from this strain Decades ago. Therefore, it is unclear whether the spillover effect is directed directly at humans or through intermediate species.

In any case, such evolutionary analysis cannot distinguish between propagation inside and outside the laboratory.

The WHO Committee considered it very unlikely that it was infected at the Wuhan Institute of Veterans Affairs due to its strict biosafety protocol. However, the ABSA database lists accidental infections that also occur in laboratories with the highest biosafety certification, including SARS coronavirus infections.

In the pros and cons of the accidental liberation of the laboratory, the WHO report states that the Wuhan Institute of Veterans Affairs moved to a new location near the South China Market in early December 2019. No incidents have been reported. ” There is no reason not to trust the WHO Panel’s conclusions, but it is still true that lab relocations offer an opportunity for error.

The Labreak hypothesis is at least plausible, so it is important to investigate it. Safety protocols need to be revisited if they relate to the operation or relocation of the lab. In the case of relocation, independent monitoring of key personnel and pre- and post-movement quarantine may be required.

Provided by

conversation







This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..