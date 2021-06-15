Connect with us

Remember these three mistakes in COVID-19 when California resumes

California will officially reopen on Tuesday after a 15-month limit and blockade on the COVID-19 pandemic.

California has done a great job in distributing and ingesting vaccines, which is the desired indicator of President Joe Biden. 70% of eligible residents However, the general perception that more restrictive measures throughout the pandemic kept Californians safe is ours. Difficult third surge, Or The Impact of Mental Health on Children in California Long-term school closure. It’s important to look back at the three mistakes California made on this reopening day. It hopes that more data-driven approaches can be applied to get out of the pandemic altogether.

School closure

California to date is official Fewer children Return to full face-to-face learning in all 50 states. Despite data from our own multiple countries and locations, we haven’t come out of this last place (Wisconsin, North Carolina, Utah, Chicago, New York City) Demonstrate the safety of face-to-face learning with mitigation procedures for children and staff.Children at home One-third chance If so, catching COVID-19 more than adults Half the potential to spread it.. Unfortunately, paper rear paper Safety of face-to-face learning by California-based scientists ( local And National periodicals), Almost 80% of students I haven’t seen the classroom since March 2020.

The melancholy contrast of seeing California’s private schools reopen safely almost all year round left public schools closed. Emphasized inequality It was deepened by making decisions based on models and indicators that did not reflect the true risks to students and educators. California students who had the means to pay tuition fees or form tutoring pods had near-normal grades. Those families who didn’t go without.


The latest article I wrote from UCSF last week The Wall Street Journal Regarding the school closure, we elaborated on the tragic mental health costs of this mistake California made to our children. Data from hospitals in the Bay Area showed a 66-75% increase from last year among patients aged 10 to 17 years who were screened for positive or recent suicidal ideation. According to data from the California Public Health Service (CDPH), 134 young people under the age of 18 in California died of suicide in 2020. In 2019 it is 108, well above the 2017 and 2018 totals.. Adult suicide rates fell by 11% at the same time, talking to additional stressors for children beyond the pandemic due to the loss of support at school.Our data was reflected in National CDC data released last week During the pandemic, it shows a 50% increase in emergency department visits for suicide attempts among American adolescents (mainly girls).

in spite of Public blueprint Detailed indicators of regular school opening for the New York Times fall — Indicators already reached in California — This week’s proposed Los Angeles Unified School District Twice a week test and masking Of autumn children and teachers. Asymptomatic testing of children is not recommended in the yellow layer In California, we today ended our state’s hierarchy-based system. CDC recommends masking only indoors In areas with high community infections And Already showed a plan that is likely to be canceled If the community remains low in infection, mask the masks needed for children indoors in the fall. California continues to make the same mistakes around the school for the fall, signaling children “abnormal”, Ongoing mental health impact..

Close outdoors

On December 3rd, during the third surge, California Another stay-at-home order It closed large outdoor areas such as outdoor playgrounds and outdoor dining. However, closing the outdoors based on the method of spreading this virus is not a scientific basis.In fact, SARS-CoV-2 virus particles Effectively disperses to the outside air..

Study in Wuhan, ChinaUsing careful contact tracing, we found that only one of the 7,324 infectious events investigated was associated with an outdoor infection. Extensive review The risk of outdoor transmission of coronavirus is reported to be about one-twentieth of that indoors.To Another analysis Of the more than 232,000 infections in Ireland, only 1 in 1000 cases of COVID-19 was followed for outdoor infections.And Extensive review from the University of Canterbury Last fall, outdoor infections quoted the opportunity cost of not encouraging the general public to gather outdoors because of “potential effects on physical and mental health and well-being.” I concluded that it was rare.

Closing events such as outdoor dining May have driven people in during the holiday season, And California made a terrible third surge during the winter vacation. Many places, Like British ColumbiaI kept the outside open as much as possible to allow socializing with the congregation.Is The principle of harm reduction is to reduce infection From infectious pathogens, by recognizing real-life situations that may require essential work to continue, or Someone who wants to meet a loved one..California has adopted a “lockdown” approach instead One of the harm reductionsThis could have harmed small business owners and increased the social isolation of our state more than any other state.

Clarify and accept the effectiveness of the vaccine

Is Revised CDC Mask Guidance May 13 Vaccinated people said they no longer needed to wear masks, both inside and outside the country. The message hasn’t been sent successfully, but the opposition to this reaction and the public’s hesitation in accepting it is partly due to some of California’s messages about vaccines and masks.

Masks, distances, ventilation, testing, and contact tracing are tools for COVID-19 mitigation. Increasing vaccines and artificial immunity is the solution. Not only is California one of the highest immunization rates in the country, but unfortunately it has innate immunity to our terrible third surge. One of the most comprehensive seroprevalence studies conducted in the United States was conducted by CDPH. 38% seroprevalence After the winter surge, before the vaccine is deployed to the general public. Innate immunity Vaccination contributes to the population immunity of our state, keeping our cases and hospitalization rates low as we graduate to less restrictive stages. Less infectious communities keep unvaccinated children safe, but summer camp and school guidance suggests that children up to the age of two have low cases and hospitalizations throughout the state for several months. It is obscured.

Despite some of the most amazing immunology-related studies coming out of California ( Lahora Immunology Institute And University of California, San Francisco) Shows sustained immune response to COVID-19, Effectiveness Immune response For variants, California continues to warn asymptomatic individuals after vaccination, despite the CDC’s recommendations: Symptomatic breakthrough.. The way to overcome this communication challenge in California on May 13th CDC Guidance was to send a simple and optimistic message. The vaccine works. Continuing to convey fear undermines confidence in the data we have regarding the effectiveness of vaccines. Also for variants, And prevent people from returning to pursuing normal life.

Abnormal cues will continue to affect our school and personal anxiety, and California should take a step forward Optimistic And confidence in the immunity to overcome this pandemic on this opening day.

Interested in submitting an editorial to SFGATE? click here..

