Jim de Bree | Embarrassed by vaccination skepticism

The last 16 months have been one of the most difficult times in my life. Pandemics have changed many of the things we do in our lives, causing enormous levels of death, suffering, and financial hardship.

Everyone wants to get rid of the pandemic as soon as possible, but that doesn’t happen until we establish herd immunity.

To achieve herd immunity in a shorter time frame, a significant portion of the population will probably need to be vaccinated. There are various experts’ views on the vaccination rate required to achieve herd immunity, but the consensus seems to be in the range of 70% to 85%.

Although we all have a common goal of eradicating COVID-19, we are not able to achieve the required vaccination rate due to the relatively high skepticism about the vaccine.

Some people have skeptical reasons. For example, blacks cite many situations abused by medical research, including the infamous Tuskiggy experiment.

Whenever you get vaccinated or take medicine, you are at risk. The question is whether the risk outweighs the profit. Many people do not adequately assess the risk / benefit analysis of COVID-19 vaccination.

For example, I recently asked a tile contractor to come home and bid for a tile in one of the bathrooms. He refused to wear the mask, so I was a little worried about getting him into our house.

When asked if he was vaccinated, he said he had been vaccinated against tetanus a few years ago and had a pain in his arm, and he vowed not to be vaccinated again.

Unfortunately, there is also a lot of false information about vaccines.

Some prominent people, including Senator Rand Paul, believe that getting sick gives more immunity than vaccination. Recently, a May 24 study from the Washington School of Medicine in St. Louis was cited to support this controversy. However, the study only speculated that asymptomatic or mild COVID-19 cases would elicit apparently sustained antibody protection without any treatment for vaccination.

The study also stated that it is not clear whether people with moderate to severe infections are likely to be protected from reinfection.

It is premature to conclude whether vaccination provides long-term immunity rather than the disease itself. Much research is currently underway to determine the relative immunity between vaccination and infection. However, we know that the vaccine is very effective and the efficacy rate exceeds expectations.

We also know that, unlike vaccinated people, a certain percentage of the population infected with COVID can become very ill, have long-term complications, or die.

Therefore, relying on getting sick to create herd immunity causes pain and death for some people and a great financial cost for all of us who will eventually pay for medical care. .. This can be avoided primarily by vaccination.

Millions of people around the world are vaccinated. The side effects of those vaccinations are less than the ghosts of the disease itself. In addition, vaccination can achieve herd immunity faster, reducing financial and social difficulties.

The virus has a parasitic relationship with the host. They generally need a host organism to survive so that they can continue to reinfect the host to maintain reproduction. A virus that kills a host makes it difficult to find another host. Viruses that exist outside the host do not propagate and cannot propagate.

There is an interesting 2005 study by a Belgian virologist named Mark Van Lanst, a coronavirus expert. In this study, we used new technology at the time to trace the evolution of a coronavirus called OC43. This is one of the few viruses that cause colds today. The data showed that OC43 is a close genetic match for bovine virus. The bovine virus may have shed seeds from cattle to humans about 130 years ago. This is a time that coincides with the Russian influenza pandemic that killed millions of people.

Contemporaneous newspaper articles about the disease mention ageusia and other damage to the central nervous system. This is a characteristic of the coronavirus, not the flu. Scientists conclude that the Russian flu was likely actually the OC43 virus.

If so, the current variant of OC43 is not as deadly as it was 130 years ago, and the human host population has developed immunity, so we have found a way for humans and viruses to coexist. Many virologists anticipate a similar future for the COVID-19 virus.

It took about 6 years for the OC43 virus herd immunity to be established. Today, vaccination technology can reduce the duration of COVID-19 herd immunity to months.

To do so, we need to overcome skepticism about vaccines.

Jim de Bree lives in Valencia.