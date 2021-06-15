COVID-19 backlog can slow breast cancer progression

Credit: Agilent / CC0 public domain



Last year, about 10,600 breast cancer patients began treatment in the UK.

Breast cancer deaths reached record lows before the pandemic, but experts fear that these new statistics indicate that this hard-earned progress can be slowed down. I will.

Charities estimate that about 38,000 fewer people have started treatment for everyone Types of cancer Of England.And milk Cancer accounts for more than a quarter of these “missing cancers” during a pandemic, almost twice what is expected.

These are most likely people who have cancer but have not yet been diagnosed.

Impact on screening

The majority of these “missing” breast cancers are early-stage diseases, based on interim data from the UK Public Health Services Rapid Cancer Registry data. Almost 95% (93%) of breast cancers known to be missing stages are in the early stages (stages 1 and 2) and are usually more treatable.

These are likely cancers that were not detected by breast screening, breast screening was effectively suspended for several months, and after the first wave, we started sending regular invitations again.

“We see the effect of effectively suspending breast screening, which detects nearly one-third of breast cancer cases,” says Swanton.

“But it’s important to remember that cancer screening is aimed at people who are asymptomatic. So if you notice something normal, don’t wait for the screening and contact the GP. Mostly. If so, it’s not. It’s cancer, but if so, early detection has the greatest chance of survival. “

Many also postponed seeking help with symptoms during peak pandemics and were at home because they were afraid to catch COVID-19 or did not want to overwhelm the NHS.

Risk significant progress

Charities fear that progress in reducing breast cancer mortality, which has made great strides in the last decade, could slow down.

Breast cancer mortality has fallen by nearly 40% since the record began in the 1970s. This advance is due to significant advances in understanding breast cancer and how to treat it.

From Cancer Research UK Scientists Lay the foundation for a drug called Herceptin, For the discovery of BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, New family development Through research funded by Cancer Research UK, research has played a major role in targeted drugs known as PARP inhibitors.

But this progress is at stake. While it is important for women to present their symptoms and consider screening when invited, the NHS also needs the ability to treat these women when they finally enter the system.

Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research UK, said: And as the true effects of the pandemic became apparent, it turned out to slow down in the next few years.

“The NHS is showing signs of recovery, but great efforts are needed to eliminate untreated cancer as soon as possible to avoid preventable cancer deaths as a result of a pandemic.”

Mitchell added that the government needs to ensure that it has sufficient funding for the staff, diagnostic equipment, and research needed to improve cancer treatment across the UK in the long run.

“It was a very moving time.”

Military veteran Charlie McNellis, 37, was diagnosed breast cancer The beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. After finding the lump, the two mothers planned an appointment with her GP and were referred to the Breast Clinic. “I was in a panic and read about everything.”

Her biopsy was in early March. “COVID-19 wasn’t really a problem at the time,” she says, but things changed rapidly in the weeks that followed.

“When I checked the results on March 10, I confirmed that I had cancer. I was told that I would have chemotherapy first, then radiation therapy and surgery,” Charlie said. I asked if I could be affected by COVID-19, but the doctor wasn’t very knowledgeable at that time.

However, the situation evolved as it happened, and Charlie’s appointment was followed by a rush call. “Now the level of the pandemic is rising and they explained that it is not safe to go down the chemotherapy route, so I will have surgery first, and it should still be a mastectomy. But by the time I went to see the surgeon that week, this turned into a complete mastectomy. “



Because of COVID-19, Charlie’s doctor changed the chemotherapeutic drug to minimize the risk of infection. She started chemotherapy in early May after surgery. This lasted a total of 18 weeks.

“It’s a very emotionally charged time and it’s exhausting. COVID-19 was an important factor.”

However, while her treatment has been complex and rewarding, Charlie is positive. “I’m lucky in many ways — my cancer It can be treated. COVID-19 affected my treatment options, but did not stop it, and I am grateful for that. If someone has not started treatment and has not been diagnosed, they will be diagnosed and treated. ”