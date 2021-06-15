Health
Why did you do nothing to lift the spirits in the blockade on a sunny day?
According to a new study from the University of East Anglia and the University of Essex, the weather did not mitigate or exacerbate the mental health effects of COVID-19, whether it rained or cleared.
First wave of COVID-19 Pandemic I saw more people suffer Mental health issues In England.
However, the new study published today, contrary to common belief, is daily or weekly. Meteorological conditions Did not affect people’s psyche health During this period.
Dr. Apostolos Davillas of the University of East Anglia, UEA, said: “During the first wave of the outbreak of COVID-19, the first British blockade was announced on March 23, 2020, and the restrictions were finally relaxed in July, a few months later 4.4.
“We know that blockade restrictions and the consequent impacts on social life and the economy are associated with at least two major public health adverse effects. Gymnastics, Both indoors due to gym closures and outdoors due to restricted mobility, and deterioration of mental health.
“In a previous study before the pandemic, weather State and happiness. And, according to our own research, in the first wave of the pandemic, more people are suffering from mental health problems.
Dr. Ben Etherridge, Faculty of Economics, University of Essex, said: “I wanted to find out if bad weather during the first blockade would lead to poor mental health and reduced outdoor recreational activity, especially due to certain post-blockade blockade restrictions. Allowed limited outdoor activities. Time designed to be. “
The research team launched the COVID-19 study to investigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with data from the UK Household Longitudinal Study (UKHLS) and Google COVID-19 to investigate outdoor recreational activities at various stages of the pandemic. I investigated the data in the mobility report.
We also investigated the weather conditions of each location, such as temperature, rainfall, and sunshine, and confirmed how the weather affected the mental health of participants and the use of the park.
Dr. Apostolos Davillas of the University of East Anglia, UEA, said: “We found that park mobility declined early in the first British blockade. Immediately after the first blockade was announced, park mobility was pre-existing in London.Blockade The period from January to February 2020.
“But when we look at the weather data, we find that, contrary to popular belief, daily or weekly weather conditions do not exacerbate the effects of pandemics on mental health.
“This surprised us because we expected bad weather to exacerbate the deterioration of mental health and sunny weather could uplift people. Especially when it’s sunny, we get out of the house and exercise. It’s easy to see or see other people outside.
“At the same time, I found the relationship between park mobility and the weather, in other words, people started going out to the park on sunny days,” he added.
“Weather, Mental Health and Mobility During the First Wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic” was co-authored by Ashley Birdett (University of Essex), Apostros Davilas (University of East Anglia) and Ben Eselridge (University of Essex). Health economics June 15, 2021.
Ashley Burdett et al, COVID-19 Weather, mental health, and mobility during the first wave of the pandemic, Health economics (2021). DOI: 10.1002 / hec.4371
