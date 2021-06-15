Banning dogs from countries at high risk of rabies





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prohibits dogs from several countries from traveling to the United States. CDC says Dozens of countries are considered at high risk of importing canine rabies into the United States. The ban, which comes into effect on July 14, is temporary and bans the import of dogs from Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. The countries on the list include Egypt, Kenya, Russia, Peru, India, the Dominican Republic, and dozens of other countries. The CDC has the authority to issue prior written approvals. CDC dog import license, To bring dogs from high-risk countries, but only on very limited standards. These requests must be made 6 weeks before the dog is due to enter the United States. Dogs from high-risk countries entering the United States without prior written approval from the CDC will be denied entry at the importer’s expense and returned to the country of departure, the Center said. Approximately 5,000 animal rabies cases are reported to the CDC each year, with more than 90% of these cases occurring in wildlife. “This represents a dramatic change in the species of animals that have been reported to be rampant since 1960, when the majority of cases were livestock species, primarily dogs.” Center says. “The main hosts of rabies in the United States today include bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.” Trend news According to the CDC Number of human rabies Deaths in the United States have been steadily declining since the 1970s thanks to animal care and vaccination programs, with only one to three cases of human rabies reported each year. However, according to the World Health Organization, dogs are the leading cause of rabies death in humans worldwide, accounting for up to 99% of all human rabies transmissions. According to the WHO, rabies infections cause tens of thousands of deaths worldwide each year, primarily in Asia and Africa. Rabies is virtually 100% deadly when clinical symptoms appear, but vaccination of dogs and prevention of dog bites can block the infection. WHO says. The organization hopes that its policy initiative, “Unification for Rabies,” will eliminate human deaths from dog-borne rabies by 2030.

